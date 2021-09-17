how-to-log-into-your-microsoft-account-without-entering-a-password

It’s been a while since Microsoft has unified several of its services into a single account, allowing you to access your Outlook, Xbox, Office, Skype and Windows with just one username .

Now, Microsoft accounts have gained a new feature: login without passwords. This means you can log into the company’s services without having to fill in password fields. This way, access to these programs is simpler, faster and more secure, since authentication is done on a second device. See the step-by-step below.

How to login to a Microsoft account without entering a password

Step 1: Log in to account.microsoft.com and log in again at “Login”.

The Microsoft account groups several company services in one place. Let’s access it from the website above (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: enter your email and click in “Next”. On the next page, enter your password to log into your Microsoft account.

Enter your e-mail address mail registered at Microsoft and click on “Next” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: on the home page of Microsoft account, click on “Security”.

Access the “Security” tab, which guards important information about the security of your Microsoft account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: click on “Options for advanced security.”

The Microsoft account provides advanced settings to keep your data more secure (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: under “Additional security”, click on the option “Account without password”.