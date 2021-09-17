how-to-log-into-your-microsoft-account-without-entering-a-password

It’s been a while since Microsoft has unified several of its services into a single account, allowing you to access your Outlook, Xbox, Office, Skype and Windows with just one username .
Now, Microsoft accounts have gained a new feature: login without passwords. This means you can log into the company’s services without having to fill in password fields. This way, access to these programs is simpler, faster and more secure, since authentication is done on a second device. See the step-by-step below.
How to login to a Microsoft account without entering a password
Step 1: Log in to account.microsoft.com and log in again at “Login”.
The Microsoft account groups several company services in one place. Let’s access it from the website above (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 2: enter your email and click in “Next”. On the next page, enter your password to log into your Microsoft account.
Enter your e-mail address mail registered at Microsoft and click on “Next” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 3: on the home page of Microsoft account, click on “Security”.
Access the “Security” tab, which guards important information about the security of your Microsoft account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 4: click on “Options for advanced security.”
The Microsoft account provides advanced settings to keep your data more secure (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 5: under “Additional security”, click on the option “Account without password”.
Step 6: you will see a warning of Microsoft saying that “an account without a password reduces the risk of phishing and password attacks”. In addition, the company highlights that, by removing your password, “you may lose access to some older applications, services and devices”.
Click on “Next”.
Step 7: the magic happens now, as the password deletion happens through the Microsoft Authenticator application (Android | iOS). You can also use the aka.ms/authapp link to download the app.
After completing the mobile download, go back to the PC screen and click “Next”.
Step 8: On your mobile, open the Microsoft Authenticator app. You’ll see a privacy notice, in which Microsoft claims to collect usage data to improve your app experience. According to Microsoft, “this does not include your name or confidential data.”
If you agree, tap “I Agree”.
Step 9: tap the option “Scan a QR code”.
Step : Point the phone camera at the computer screen to read the code and authorize the app. Then, on the PC, tap “Done”.
When the code is scanned, click “Done” on the PC (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step : on PC, click “Next” to send an approval request for the Microsoft Authenticator app on mobile.
Step 09: on the cell phone, tap “ Approve”, to release access to the Microsoft Authenticator app.
Approve the use of password-free login by the Microsoft on mobile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 10: still on the cell phone, an “Approved” message will be displayed at the top of the screen.
In addition to login without passwords, the authentication app supports other formats access to the Microsoft account. For each of them, on the first approval, you will see this “Approved” message at the top of the screen (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 12: on the PC, Microsoft will notify you that your password has been removed. Click on “Done”.
Step 12: note that, in the “Account without password” option, “ TURN ON” in green, indicating that you have enabled login without passwords to your Microsoft account.
Step 17: now, every time you open your Microsoft account or any other Microsoft service, you will need to authorize access through the Microsoft Authenticat app or on your cell phone.
Also, if your smartphone has a fingerprint reader or facial recognition, the app will use this feature as an extra layer of security to allow access.
For each new access to your Microsoft account , you will have to authorize the request through the mobile app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
How to disable the password-less login option for the Microsoft account
It is also possible to go back to the old authentication method whenever you want. For this:
Step 1: access your Microsoft account under account .microsoft.com.
To return to the traditional method of passwords, it is also very simple. Enter the Microsoft accounts website (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 2: Click on “Security”.
Step 3: Go to “Advanced Security Options”.
Step 4: in “Additional security”, in the option “Account without password”, click “Disconnect” .
Step 5: to confirm, click “Next”.
Step 6: you will need to create a typed password. Enter a trust string and click “Next” to finish.
Many people can still look with suspicion on a technology that does not need typing of the passwords we are used to. However, the news made available for Microsoft accounts comes precisely to facilitate this process and increase security.
Still, if you don’t feel comfortable making this change, just go back to traditional method. Just be sure to create a strong password that is different from other passwords you use on the internet and update it frequently to reduce the risk of possible cyber attacks.
