it is shocking news for me that virat kohli has fallen to the fifth spot in icc test rankings; Says coach rajkumar sharma: Coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed surprise when Virat Kohli slipped to 5th position

Virat has slipped to number 5 in the ICC Test rankings, Kohli scored his last Test century almost 2 years ago, Virat has scored only 62 runs in the current Test series against EnglandNew Delhi

His childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has expressed surprise when Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has slipped to number 5 in the ICC Test rankings. However, the coach has expressed hope of a century soon with Virat’s bat.

No century has come from Kohli’s bat in the last 17 innings. Virat made his last Test century against Bangladesh in the Day Night Test at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata in the year 2019.

Kohli has scored a total of 62 runs in 3 innings of the current Test series against England (IND v ENG Test Series). Talking to ‘India News’, Rajkumar Sharma said, ‘I don’t think he needs to be inspired because he is already inspired. When I spoke to him after the last match, Kohli was very excited that the team has won and was not worried about his runs. When he lives with such an attitude, then understand that a big century is going to happen.

‘Kohli loves challenges’

India thrashed England by 151 runs in the Lord’s Test. The third Test match of the series will be played at Headingley from Wednesday. Team India is leading 1-0 in the 5-match series. According to Rajkumar, ‘Chasing down the route is a challenge for Kohli. I am sure because I have known him since childhood and he likes challenges. It is good and we will get to see a good fight in the coming matches.

Kohli slips to number 5 in the rankings

Before the start of the Test series against England, Kohli was at number four in the ICC Test Batsmen’s Rankings. But now he has slipped to number 5. At the same time, Virat’s counterpart Joe Root has performed brilliantly and has reached number two in the rankings. Regarding the ranking, Rajkumar Sharma said, ‘I am surprised that Kohli has slipped to number 5 in the rankings. I had a feeling that the routes that would overtake them. I will definitely talk to him.