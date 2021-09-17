How to translate a comment on YouTube

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 17, 2021
0
how-to-translate-a-comment-on-youtube

The option to translate comments on Youtube (Android l iOS l Web) was released to all users this Tuesday (14) and, as usual, the Canaltech will teach you how to use this feature. Available only in the mobile version, the function adds convenience to the platform, which has more than 14 languages ​​in your database.

    How to disable YouTube comments

How to download YouTube videos to mobile

Sick of the YouTube? Discover 5 free alternatives

The feature works very intuitively: whenever the app identifies a language different from the adopted standard, the command “Translate to ” right below the comment — just like on Twitter. Here’s how to use the new feature.

Step 1: go to the Youtube app and select a video to watch;

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

So far, the function has not reached the platform’s web version. (Image: Caio Carvalho /Print Screen)

Step 2: once that is done, open the Youtube comment field. To do so, use the expansion arrows on the right of the screen;

Use the expansion arrows to view the video comments.(Image: Caio Carvalho/Captura d and screen)

Step 3: when faced with a comment in another language, click on the command “Translate to “;

    All comments in foreign languages ​​will be accompanied by the command. (Image: Caio Carvalho/ Print Screen)

    Step 4: If you want to return to the original version of the text, just tap the command again.

      Tap on the resource to use it. (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot)

      Done! Now you know how to translate a comment on Youtube.

        Did you like this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

          504602

        504602 504600

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 17, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button