how-to-translate-a-comment-on-youtube

The option to translate comments on Youtube (Android l iOS l Web) was released to all users this Tuesday (14) and, as usual, the Canaltech will teach you how to use this feature. Available only in the mobile version, the function adds convenience to the platform, which has more than 14 languages ​​in your database.

How to disable YouTube comments How to download YouTube videos to mobile

Sick of the YouTube? Discover 5 free alternatives

The feature works very intuitively: whenever the app identifies a language different from the adopted standard, the command “Translate to ” right below the comment — just like on Twitter. Here’s how to use the new feature.

Step 1: go to the Youtube app and select a video to watch;

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

So far, the function has not reached the platform’s web version. (Image: Caio Carvalho /Print Screen)

Step 2: once that is done, open the Youtube comment field. To do so, use the expansion arrows on the right of the screen;

Use the expansion arrows to view the video comments.(Image: Caio Carvalho/Captura d and screen)

Step 3: when faced with a comment in another language, click on the command “Translate to “;