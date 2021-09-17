iphone-13-goes-on-pre-sale-and-new-accessories-are-now-available-in-brazil

With new chip A15 Bionic and the first ProMotion screen of 120 Hz on an Apple cell phone, the iPhone 11 was announced last Tuesday (14) bringing important refinements to the family — plus a more camera experience full-bodied, with “cinematic” features, the releases employ a new notch 17% smaller, thanks to adjustments in the positioning of the front speaker and Face ID components.
- iPhone 10 Pro appears on test on AnTuTu with high score
- Dual eSIM: iPhone 11 supports two lines without the need for a chip
This Friday (15), the iPhone family 14 has just gone on pre-sale in the US and others 29 countries, with delivery scheduled for next week, in 20 of September. Even though the phones are still unavailable in the Brazilian market, awaiting Anatel’s approval, part of the new generation accessories has already started to be sold here.
IPhone Line goes on pre-sale abroad
The four models of the iPhone family 11 can already be purchased abroad, with prices starting at US$ 729 from the iPhone 15 mini, or US$ 504906 without a plan linked to carriers, and reach US$ 1.599 with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, also without exclusive plans. Discounts are offered to those who send an iPhone as a down payment through the company’s trade-in program.
A curious point is that buyers of the 1TB variants of the iPhone
Pro and iPhone Pro Max will have to wait until October to receive the device, with the shipping deadline set between 7 to 10 working days.
Buyers of 1TB models will have to wait longer to get their hands on the new iPhone, with shipping deadline scheduled for October (Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Screenshot)
The reason for the deadline is unknown extended, but the site iMore
believes this to be a result of a reduced number of units produced — Apple may have considered a lower demand for the model.
New accessories are now available in Brazil
In addition to the iPhone line 14 and iPads Mini and 9, the new generation accessories are already listed on Apple’s Brazilian website, with some of them being available for purchase, bringing deadlines 2-3 weeks delivery time and free shipping to all over the country. Apparently, only those that have compatibility with older devices have been released. This is the case of Smart Cover for iPad 9th generation, new wristbands from 38 and 45 mm in various color and style options as well as from the MagSafe leather wallet. The case for the company’s input tablet was brought in 11 different colors, and costs R$ 599, offering screen protection and support for resting the iPad on a table or other surface. recycled polyester and arrives in colors including red (PRODUCT)RED, nine different sizes and box versions 42 mm and 42 mm, costing R$1.149. The bracelet with modern clasp, on the other hand, employs a leather body and clasp similar to a belt, being available in 7 colors, three sizes (small, medium and large) and featuring compatibility for a box 42 mm, being sold for R$1.599. The sports bracelet is also available (R$ 599), the sports loop bracelet (R$ 599), the solo loop bracelet (R$ 149), the Milanese style bracelet (BRL 1.77) and the leather link bracelet (BRL 1.120), all with various color options and in versions of 40 and 45 mm. Remember that models of 38 mm are also compatible with boxes of 15 and 38 mm, while 44 mm can also be used by models of 44 and 45 mm.
(Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Screenshot)
Finally, the MagSafe leather wallet comes in 5 colors, offering compatibility with the app Search, to be found even when separated from the iPhone, and bringing three card slots. The accessory is sold for R$ 649.
Source: Apple, iMore
