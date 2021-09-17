10 actions you often do that are dangerous to your digital security

September 17, 2021
10-actions-you-often-do-that-are-dangerous-to-your-digital-security

There are many threats in the online environment. In addition, the conduct of those who frequent this space can be careless at various times. It is necessary, then, to be careful not to be a victim of cyber crimes. See below 13 potentially dangerous actions.

    1 – Don’t question the reliability of websites

    Browsing the web requires caution: more than 5,000 compromised websites are detected daily. Anyone who does not question the legitimacy of pages can fall victim to cybercriminals. Remember not to click on unusual ads and links received by email or text message from strangers.

    Image: Disclosure/Kaspersky

    2 – Do not read the terms of use of the platforms

    It is common, when subscribing to a service, to receive the list of usage policies. Even so, few read it carefully. In general, this is where companies include information about, for example, the handling of privacy and other aspects online.

    3 – Not knowing all digital contacts

    It is safer to only have friends you know personally on social media. Accepting friend requests from someone you don’t know can make it easier for malware or identity thieves to enter your environment.

    4 – Being too naive with important data

    Disclosure of important information to the extended network of contacts can be dangerous. Personal data such as name, school where you studied or family history can be used to answer password security questions. It’s worth adjusting the social media privacy controls to limit who can see this information.

    Image: Reproduction/Envato/GeorgeRudy

    5 – Use a single password for different services

    If this combination is exposed, criminals can use it to gain access to multiple accounts on different platforms. When choosing multiple passwords, this prevents this from happening. In addition, it is important to create strong and secure codes to prevent them from being easily obtained.

    6 – Buy from unreliable stores

    Very tempting online offers can be a trap. If the bargain is on an unknown site, it is likely to be a swindle of scammers. To protect yourself, prefer well-known sites, check if the pages have a padlock on the URL and avoid clicking on addresses received by email, SMS or WhatsApp.

    7 – Assume that the bank’s website is always 100% secure

    Most of the most popular digital banks are secure and must comply with strict Central Bank rules in order to function. In addition, financial institutions with apps tend to constantly improve their defenses. However, there is nothing that is 100% secure on the web.

    Writing the bank’s website URL in a hurry can lead to a fake page (created by cybercriminals to mimic real addresses) where the customer has stolen data or money. Be careful to identify phishing attempts and avoid them.

    8 – Use public Wi-Fi networks for shopping and banking

    Public Wi-Fi connections can be used by scammers to deceive users. In this environment, be wary of links and use a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt sensitive data. If you are on a mobile device, use the operator’s network to make important transactions.

    504725Image: Reproduction/Envato/twenty36photos

    9 – Unlock mobile devices by force

    Jailbreak (or force) unlocking helps to unofficially enable products and features. But this activity also removes protections and leaves equipment vulnerable to malware. To maintain safety, avoid this method, as well as access to questionable download sites related to the subject and the other online dangers that come with them.

    20 – Not knowing what your children do on the internet

    Anyone with children should know the websites and social networks they frequent. It is essential to instruct them on how to properly use the internet, as well as guide them to stay away from cyber bullying and other practices that compromise online security.

    Source: Kaspersky

