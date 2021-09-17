10-actions-you-often-do-that-are-dangerous-to-your-digital-security

There are many threats in the online environment. In addition, the conduct of those who frequent this space can be careless at various times. It is necessary, then, to be careful not to be a victim of cyber crimes. See below 13 potentially dangerous actions.

1 – Don’t question the reliability of websites Browsing the web requires caution: more than 5,000 compromised websites are detected daily. Anyone who does not question the legitimacy of pages can fall victim to cybercriminals. Remember not to click on unusual ads and links received by email or text message from strangers. Image: Disclosure/Kaspersky 2 – Do not read the terms of use of the platforms

It is common, when subscribing to a service, to receive the list of usage policies. Even so, few read it carefully. In general, this is where companies include information about, for example, the handling of privacy and other aspects online.

3 – Not knowing all digital contacts It is safer to only have friends you know personally on social media. Accepting friend requests from someone you don’t know can make it easier for malware or identity thieves to enter your environment. 4 – Being too naive with important data Disclosure of important information to the extended network of contacts can be dangerous. Personal data such as name, school where you studied or family history can be used to answer password security questions. It’s worth adjusting the social media privacy controls to limit who can see this information. Image: Reproduction/Envato/GeorgeRudy

5 – Use a single password for different services

If this combination is exposed, criminals can use it to gain access to multiple accounts on different platforms. When choosing multiple passwords, this prevents this from happening. In addition, it is important to create strong and secure codes to prevent them from being easily obtained.

6 – Buy from unreliable stores

Very tempting online offers can be a trap. If the bargain is on an unknown site, it is likely to be a swindle of scammers. To protect yourself, prefer well-known sites, check if the pages have a padlock on the URL and avoid clicking on addresses received by email, SMS or WhatsApp.