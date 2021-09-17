OFFER | Fire TV Stick is Full HD, has voice commands and is cheap on Amazon

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is one of the main rivals of devices like the Chromecast and Mi Box. It turns any TV with an HDMI input into a fully internet-connected Smart TV, allowing you to access service apps of streaming, control the device using voice commands with Alexa and have a complete connected TV experience without having to buy a new TV. Fire TV Stick is on sale on Amazon. This model is suitable for those who have TVs with Full HD resolution or lower, as it plays content with a maximum resolution of 90for. It’s worth taking advantage of the current price. Buy the Fire TV Stick for R$ 660,05 | 12 x R$ 30,25 About Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick has a complete operating system for your TV, turning any device into a Smart TV. With it, you can download apps from streaming services — like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video itself — to watch on the big screen. It is also a good option for those who have an older Smart TV, who do not receive new updates or have no access to the latest services, launched in recent years.

This new Fire TV Stick model has as a differential the remote control with microphone that comes in the box. It allows you to use Alexa’s personal assistant on television, and you can control the TV through voice commands. It’s an easy way to, for example, search for new movies and series in the streaming services catalogs, as you won’t have to type using the on-screen virtual keyboard.

In addition, you can take advantage of all Alexa’s skills, such as the possibility to ask questions about various subjects, receive information about the weather, control other smart devices in the house and much more. It’s to actually turn the TV into a smart, fully connected device.



