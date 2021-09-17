research-shows-that-coronavac-is-effective-in-people-with-comorbidities

Fiocruz researchers have just released the results of the CovacManaus study, which was conducted over six months in patients with obesity, diabetes, hypertension and immunosuppressed. The objective was to analyze the effectiveness of the vaccine in people with comorbidities, aged between 27 to 70 years and working in the field of education and public health.

Patient monitoring is still ongoing, according to Marcus Lacerda, study coordinator and researcher at the Instituto Leônidas & Maria Deane. “It is extremely important that each participant attends to collect exams, as scheduled by our call center, so that we can understand the need, for example, for a booster for this vaccine”, he explains.

