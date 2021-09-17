hisense-launches-the-world's-first-scrollable-laser-tv

Hisense, a Chinese television and other entertainment device company, announced this Friday (11) the first laser TV with a scrollable display. The only television of this type previously presented is by LG, with OLED technology, which costs a trifle 100 thousand dollars.

Laser televisions have superior technology to LCD and LED, as they present a greater variety of colors, in addition to being safer for the eyes during long periods of use, according to the brand. In addition, they decrease energy consumption by up to 17%, and may have a longer service life. Hisense even registered more than 70 different patents related to the new product.

Laser screen promises better image quality (Disclosure/Hisense)

The product still bears the brand name from Transvision to certify the best picture quality, and Harmon Kardon speakers for a cinema-like experience, according to Hisense. There is support for Dolby Audio and DTS dual decoding, and audio content can also be played back with the scrolled display, via Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth connection.