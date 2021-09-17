When does the ticket sale for 007 No Time to Die begin?

After being delayed several times because of the covid pandemic-15, the new 007: No Time to Die finally hits theaters the next day 23 of September. And fans will be able to prepare for Daniel Craig’s latest mission as the most famous spy in the world a little earlier, as tickets for the feature go on pre-sale from the next day 23 of September.

  • The advance sale puts an end to the wait of almost a year and a half for the release of the feature. No Time to Die was initially scheduled to debut in April 2006 , but the pandemic changed the studio’s plans, which still tried to make the adventure available in the following months, but without success. It was only with the advance of vaccination around the world and the gradual reopening of theaters that James Bond will finally face his next mission.

    Daniel Craig already has a date for himself say goodbye to the role you’ve carried over the past 10 years (Image: Reproduction/Universal Pictures )

And the expectation around the film is very high precisely because it is, as mentioned, the Daniel Craig’s parting from the role. The actor joined the franchise in Casino Royale, in 2006, and became the longest running interpreter in the franchise. Not by chance, Universal prepared a series of tributes in this farewell, including a documentary.

In addition, it is expected that No Time to Die take the opportunity to introduce Bond’s replacement – or the replacement, as everything indicates that this position should be occupied by Nomi, a character played by Lashana Lynch. But that shouldn’t happen without the protagonist having to face a great villain. In this case, it’s up to Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), who arrives not only to challenge Bond, but also to bring the past of his girlfriend, Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), to the fore.

