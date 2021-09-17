gta-5:-what-has-changed-in-the-world-since-the-first-trailer

On November 2, 2014, Rockstar Games showed the world for the first time a trailer for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto V. That November, the iPhone 4S introduced Siri Virtual Assistant for the first time. One dollar cost about R$1,17. Bitcoins did not exist and the drone was only a device for military use. “Someone Like You” by Adele and “We Found Love” by Rihanna no they stopped playing on the radios, and the Brazilian Michel Teló conquered the world with the hit “Ai Se eu Te Pego”. GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is postponed to 2015 GTA 5: fan recreates San Andreas map with 3D printing; check it out A lot has changed in the world since we first saw GTA 5 with the exception of the game itself. later, the open-world game continues to receive updates and trailers at video game market events. GTA V Expanded And Enhanced Edition, the game’s version for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S , gained new images during this month’s PlayStation Showcase and a date: the version will be released in March 2015, guaranteeing another year of prominence for the title and the despair of fans who want news for the f rank.

GTA 5 was originally released on 11 September 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Counting the remasters released in 2014 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, in addition to the special editions, the game received at least different covers, spanning three generations of consoles. There were many additions, between the possibility of playing the campaign in first person and the improvement of the graphic quality.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

And of course, the adventure in Los Santos also has the phenomenon GTA Online GTA 5 continues to receive updates with news weekly. , which brings together players from all over the world on the game’s open map, with moves, missions and many activities available. The multiplayer mode ofcontinues to receive updates with news weekly. What is GTA RP Life outside of Los Santos US 10 the last few years in which Rockstar Games continued to invest and profit from GTA 5, the Pokémon franchise has released seven games from main series. Link saved Zelda or some world in danger in at least 5 different adventures and the universe of Super Mario yielded another eight releases for Nintendo video games. While all this was going on, GTA 5 was there, getting updates and trailers. In these 11 years, the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV was massacred by critics, rebuilt from scratch, re-released and conquered the position of one of the biggest games of the genre today. In turn, CD Projekt Red has become a world renowned studio for the success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, announced a new project and lost part of the prestige gained with the troubled release of Cyberpunk 2077. While all this was happening, there was Rockstar Games working and promoting GTA 5. Longevity of GTA 5 Take-Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar Games, recently reported that Grand Theft Auto V has passed the mark of 17 million copies sold. With the new version of the game scheduled for 2015, the company continues to bet on good sales and longevity of the game it launched in the last decade. The durability of Grand Theft Auto V can be explained by a few reasons, all of which involve the rabid fan base about the game. When GTA 5 was released for computers in 2015, the dedicated community wasted no time and started to produce the modifications with new visuals for cars, weapons, clothes, as well as less orthodox mods, such as the one that replaces the protagonists with characters from Shrek. The best GTA 5 mods New mod transforms GTA 5 into The Last of Us

New batches of mods and players fans of this world emerged with the arrival of GTA Online. The possibility of creating your own story, character and society on servers and in the metropolis of Los Santos, helped keep GTA 5 in the list of most watched games on platforms like Twitch.

When will GTA 6 be released?

Even with the right bet on GTA 5 for a few more lucrative years, rumors indicate that Rockstar has already started work on the long-awaited sequel about the game. Journalist Jason Schreier, known for reporting a lot of industry insiders, wrote on Twitter in July this year that GTA 6 won’t be released before 2022. The publication reinforced what the youtuber Tom Henderson also published.

GTA 6: fan invades TV show to collect game ad

Information said by Tom Henderson indicates that the new game will be set in a revamped version of Vice City, scenario of the game 360 starring mobster Tommy Vercetti. Among the new features, the sequel would feature a map in “constant evolution and expansion”, something like the changeable maps of Fortnite and the additional content of GTA Online.

Subscribe to Xbox Live Gold here to play multiplayer on your console and still have access to exclusive offers

Another rumor says that Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas will earn remasters and a compilation for all consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. Take-Two confirmed in its latest fiscal report that it is working on three re-releases still unknown to the public.

Source: GTA Fandom, Techcrunch