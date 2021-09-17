what-is-twitter-super-follows-and-how-to-monetize-tweets

Twitter (Android | iOS | Web) is a free platform to chat with your friends, post tweets, and follow recent news that interests you.

What is and how Twitter Blue works

How to view the Twitter feed in chronological order



How to change Twitter username from mobile and PC

How to post and edit photos and videos on Twitter

So far, all this is free. But social networking is finding new ways to make money. One is through a new feature called Super Follows, for content creators to monetize using Twitter. In this article, we will learn more about what Super Follows is and what you can do with this new monetization option.

What is Twitter Super Follows?

Super Follows is a new feature that allows creators to charge other users a subscription to access exclusive content. Anything shared with subscribers is private and visible only to them. The function also names the subscribers themselves, which are known as “Super Follows”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

Subscribers, in turn, get a badge that will appear below their profile names . This badge will be highlighted to others every time the subscriber interacts with the content creator, showing that that subscriber is a Super Follow.

Creators can earn money with exclusive content on Twitter. And users who want to access them will need to pay a monthly subscription (Image: Disclosure/Twitter)

Important: don’t confuse Super Follows with Twitter Blue, they are different things. While Super Follows is a subscription for users to view other people’s exclusive posts, Twitter Blue is a paid model of Twitter itself that unlocks premium features such as undo tweets and a read mode.

In addition, Super Follows consists of an individual subscription, which means that if you want to follow more than one person’s private content, you will need to pay for a subscription on each of these profiles.

There can also be confusion about Ticketed Spaces and Tip Car for Spaces, which seek to generate monetization through voice chat rooms on Twitter Spaces. These are two distinct features that are also not integrated into Super Follows or Twitter Blue.