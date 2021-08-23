Best make up apps for mobile

Makeup apps are popular options for those who want to try out new products and combinations without too much effort. With the cell phone camera or with images saved in the gallery, it is possible to make retouches and search for inspiration for the next makes.

Features include lipsticks, lip gloss, eyeshadows, contours, foundations, lashes and many other options. In addition to testing each product individually, most tools provide presets created by influencers and the user community. Here are some of the top makeup apps for Android and iOS!

1. YouCam Makeup

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation with paid options (R$19.99 per month or R$144.99 per year)

YouCam Makeup is one of the most popular options for Android and iOS, accumulating over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store alone. The app provides filters, presets and makeup features for photos saved in the gallery and real-time editing.

YouCam brings makeup options and an active community (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

You can choose from options for contouring, blush, shadows, retouching, and even information about your skin’s health. In the settings, each person can enter information about face shape and skin tone to receive personalized suggestions. If you like a combination, just save it as a preset to apply it to other photos.

The app has an active social area, in which the community can publish their makeup, follow trends and participate in challenges. The free version of YouCam has ads and some limited filters. To release them, you must subscribe to the premium plan, offered for R$19.99 per month or R$144.99 per year.

2. Perfect365

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation with paid options (R$15.99 per month or R$109.99 per year)

Perfect365 can deliver beautiful results quickly. The application performs automatic face recognition and applies makeup following the proportions of the photo uploaded by the gallery or by the cell phone camera, in real time.

Perfect365 has a large catalog of makeup options (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

There are two options to test your makeup: with ready-made models or through individual creation. In the first case, the app offers a catalog of presets with a variety of styles and themes. If you want to customize with your own style, Perfect365 allows you to simulate real products, brings skin filters and even change your hair color.

The app uses a kind of virtual currency called the Kin, acquired in a rewards format. This currency is used to save images and purchase new templates. The premium version of Perfect365 allows you to save in high resolution, remove ads and bring additional features.

3. MakeupPlus

Completely free, MakeupPlus stands out for the amount of features it offers. In addition to performing makeup by camera or from photos, the app is also a useful platform for discovering new products and saving settings according to your skin.

App allows you to test products from famous brands (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The augmented reality function, called Glam AR, quickly recognizes the face and allows you to customize it with the desired makeup or options saved by the platform. There’s a library of makeup sets that includes themed options and filters created by celebrities and influencers. In addition, the “Studio” tab brings a variety of products available in the national market and provides the option to test them in real time.

There is a caveat, however, with the permissions requested by the app. While other items on this list limit access requests to just the camera and file gallery, MakeupPlus prompts you to use location and make phone calls.

4. YuFace Makeup

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation with paid options (R$10.99 per month or R$67.99 per year)

If you’re looking for ready-made makeup styles, YuFace is an alternative with many variations included. The app has a library of styles separated by themes and high options. To test them, just choose a photo and apply the filter effects. The style suggestions tab even has an area to store your favorite presets and access them quickly.

Choose your favorite filters and test your makeup (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

In individual customization, the application provides options for eyelashes, eyebrows, eyeliners, lip gloss, foundations, eyeshadows and changes in hair color. The big advantage is that all content is free and, in some cases, you only need to download the effect.

Navigation on YuFace has many ad interruptions, removed only by subscribing to the premium version of the app. Offered in plans starting at R$ 10.99 per month, this subscription also removes the watermark from photos and provides automatic filters for face recognition.

