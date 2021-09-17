are-digital-banks-really-safe?

Fintechs, or digital banks, are no longer new to Brazilians. Data even show that they are already gaining popularity in traditional banks.

Fintech, which facilitates payroll-deductible loans, manages to invest R$ 27 millions

Fintech offers credit to law students and professionals

What are the differences between fintechs and startups?

In May alone, fintech apps had four times more downloads than traditional banking apps. However, even with this popularity, many still do not join digital banks because of security concerns — and incidents that have happened in the past, such as cases of information leaks, make people even more scared.

It is normal for the public to be afraid of data leakage, or to question, if the institution goes bankrupt, what happens to the money stored in it. Insecurity is common, mainly due to the short lifespan of fintechs. A survey by MUV, in partnership with Power-Fi, revealed that 82% of respondents do not trust fintechs. Customers who already have accounts in digital banks are also suspicious, with some people being afraid to deposit their money in their fintech savings, choosing to keep them in traditional banks.