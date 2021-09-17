are-digital-banks-really-safe?

Fintechs, or digital banks, are no longer new to Brazilians. Data even show that they are already gaining popularity in traditional banks.
In May alone, fintech apps had four times more downloads than traditional banking apps. However, even with this popularity, many still do not join digital banks because of security concerns — and incidents that have happened in the past, such as cases of information leaks, make people even more scared.
It is normal for the public to be afraid of data leakage, or to question, if the institution goes bankrupt, what happens to the money stored in it. Insecurity is common, mainly due to the short lifespan of fintechs. A survey by MUV, in partnership with Power-Fi, revealed that 82% of respondents do not trust fintechs. Customers who already have accounts in digital banks are also suspicious, with some people being afraid to deposit their money in their fintech savings, choosing to keep them in traditional banks.
Reasons that make digital banks safe
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The truth is that there are risks in both digital and traditional banks. Talking is easy, isn’t it? Then follow the article to see why fintechs, the famous digital banks, are as safe as the old and consolidated financial institutions in Brazil.
Central Bank Control
The largest digital banks operating today in Brazil — such as Nubank, Banco Inter, Superdigital, Agibank, Next and Neon — are all, without exception, regulated by the Central Bank , which makes several demands before releasing the operation, including issues involving digital protection of transactions and user data.
This guarantees security and serves to avoid any type of problem with the services online. A case that demonstrates this occurred in 97, when the Central Bank intervened in an action with the Bank Neon to ensure that no customer suffered any losses due to false news saying that fintech was going bankrupt.
Any bank has to obey rules to operate
Every bank must comply with the rules determined by the National Monetary Council (CMN) and, in the case of fintechs, the agency determined new rules, in the resolution 4658.
These rules oblige virtual financial institutions to draw up a cyber security policy, with definitions of requirements for contracting data storage, cloud computing and processing services.
In addition, rules also determine that fintechs must have increasingly robust controls and systems, constantly being updated, especially regarding attack resilience cybernetic ues.
