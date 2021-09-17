netflix-launches-this-week-(9/17/2021)

Another weekend has arrived and for many people this means checking the catalogs of streaming services to prepare the marathon. And for the platform’s subscribers, Netflix’s list of releases for the week is well packed, with new movies and new series for all kinds of audiences. To help you out, Canaltech not only lists all the news, it also tells you what to watch to get the most out of your subscription.

Releases of HBO Max in the week (14//2021)

Amazon Prime Video releases in the week (16/10/2021)

Netflix launches in September 2021

This week, there’s no denying that the biggest highlight of Netflix is ​​the premiere of season 3 of Sex Education. The series is one of the darlings of subscribers, who will now be able to continue the misadventures of teenagers at Moordale Secondary School. The end of season two left a really good hook for the new episodes, and the expectation now is to see how Otis and Maeve will handle their relationship while the school gets a new ultra-conservative headmistress who doesn’t even want to know about sex in the curriculum.