the-best-free-apps-for-android

It’s already a cliché to say that cell phones today are much more than just devices for making and receiving calls, after all there is a universe of applications and features that can be carried in your pocket along with a smartphone. And it’s with this in mind that Canaltech presents, starting today, our list of best apps for Android.
Our selection has currently dispensed with service apps such as stores or delivery of food, and there are options of different categories. Shall we go?
Opinion Rewards
One of the best ways to earn Play Store credits to buy apps and games without taking money out of your pocket, Opinion Rewards is Google's own app that pays you to take some surveys. The options appear there, from time to time, and have to do with your consumption habits. Most popular messenger in the world and in Brazil, WhatsApp is the best name to open this list. The app is present in incredible 590% of Brazilian cell phones and, of that amount, 95% use it all days, which only reinforces the importance of "Zap" for the Brazilian public. Okay, you may prefer Telegram — and that's perfectly understandable — but it's impossible to deny it: to communicate via messenger in Brazil, literally almost everyone's first choice is WhatsApp. Telegram
(Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)
He may not be the most popular of the messengers, but he is undoubtedly one of the most qualified in terms of resources. Telegram is stamped on WhatsApp news comments also because it was the precursor of many functions that are successful in the rival, such as stickers, support for GIFs and the ability to quote messages. It has been growing a lot in Brazil and deserves to be on this list. Mix
You know that moment overwhelmed by boredom that you just wanted to “zap” the internet for interesting things, but you don’t even know where to start? Mix is just for that. The app, successor to the classic StumbleUpon, finds pages, photos, GIFs and random videos based on your interest and should help you spend time in a fun way with your mobile. Google Maps/Waze
(Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) Here are two similar (and even competing) apps in the same house: both Maps and Waze belong to Google and both do basically the same thing, but also bring different features to each other. Waze became popular for its social footprint, with information from Real-time traffic powered by the community, while Maps earns more and more revenue. ecursos to be your helper when leaving the house (by car, on foot, by bicycle or using public transport). Finally, two indispensable options. Google has an official keyboard, as is pretty much any manufacturer that ships Android to their devices, but few options are as skilled and multi-featured as Swiftkey. Microsoft’s official keyboard lets you write by swiping your finger across the screen, has a section dedicated to GIFs, stickers and emojis, custom themes and a series of small details so that everything works exactly the way you want. Shazam
Google’s own system for identifying songs is good, but not as good as the Shazam, which currently belongs to Apple. The greatest classic of its kind in the app universe, the program identifies a song in moments, offers information about the song and even generates a search history, something that Google’s rival doesn’t do that well. PicsArt Photo Editor
A skilled and full-featured photo editor seems to be simple to find, but the The multitude of apps from the Play Store doesn’t always make this process easy. So, here’s a special tip: PicsArt is one of the most popular and functional of its kind, promising more than 3,000 accessible tools for you to make your photographs full of style. VSCO
Another option to edit photos with quality, VSCO (as well as PicsArt) has a footprint that goes beyond of simple editing. The app is a complete social platform on which you can share and consume content, a kind of “old school Instagram”, so to speak. But of course it is also in the basics of editing — and understand by basic the fact that it can only work as an editor, after all it offers a lot of advanced options for you to tinker with your images. LastPass Password Manager
When it comes to password management on Android, the first name that comes to the Many people’s minds are LastPass. And it makes sense, after all, the application has advanced features that go beyond simple password management: it offers secure combinations, works with links and is extremely organized. If you prefer, you can categorize your passwords to find everything easily later and there is even the option to protect access to the app using your fingerprint or a master password. Google Keep
Taking quick notes on your cell phone is something common for many people and Google Keep is one of the most interesting options in this sense. The official Android note app is great because it’s full of features: it lets you create lists, works with reminders, supports images, links and even voice notes to make your life easier. And you know when you want to share some notes or a list with friends so everyone can access or modify that content? Keep allows this in an absurdly simple and functional way — it’s icing on the cake. Application that doesn’t need large presentations, Spotify is a complete universe, a kind of “Audio YouTube ” with songs and podcasts galore to please everyone. It’s still the world’s leading audio-only streaming platform, even with the rise of powerful rivals Apple and Google. Spotify is easy to use and despite having a paid version, still offers a lot of content for free, including podcasts and playlists. It dialogues easily with its versions for other platforms (such as consoles, smart TVs and computers) and is very simple to use. Sticker.ly
The stickers took a while to arrive on WhatsApp, but they turned into a fever and Sticker.ly is the best option at the moment when it comes to this subject. Whether it’s to find new packages that will spice up your conversations or to create your own custom ones, it will breathe new life into your messenger. (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)
There are several weather forecasting tools available on the Play Store, and one of the most interesting among them is ProWeather. In addition to having an amazing look, it is highly customizable and can be a great partner for you to consult before leaving home. One of its main highlights is the variety of widgets, with basic or eye-catching options for quick access to the weather forecast right from your Android home screen. Everything here is detailed and will guarantee less weather surprises for your moments on the street. New Launcher
Not always the look of pure Android or the modified version that is on your device pleases your eyes. When that happens, it’s time to turn to a custom launcher, and the best and best known option available on the Play Store is called Nova Launcher. Veteran on Android, Nova has the ability to bring new life to the device, changing not only the look, but also the way you interact and organize your apps. It is a new and very good user experience for the Google system. (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)
If you have any type of restriction in your diet — gluten or gluten intolerance. lactose to vegetarianism or veganism — Loomos is one of those apps that should never leave your phone. That’s because it is able to identify industrialized products that you buy in the market and count the full list of ingredients, including highlighting if it exceeds the limits imposed by your food restriction. Google Authenticator Do you have any app tips that haven’t made it to our list yet? Leave the suggestion down there, in the comments box, and maybe it will appear here in an upcoming update. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
