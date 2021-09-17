the-best-free-apps-for-android

It’s already a cliché to say that cell phones today are much more than just devices for making and receiving calls, after all there is a universe of applications and features that can be carried in your pocket along with a smartphone. And it’s with this in mind that Canaltech presents, starting today, our list of best apps for Android.

Our selection has currently dispensed with service apps such as stores or delivery of food, and there are options of different categories. Shall we go?

Opinion Rewards