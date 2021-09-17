nokia-g50-5g-is-certified-and-has-supposedly-unveiled-datasheet

The Nokia G50 5G just got some more details about its specifications revealed, after passing a certification by the FCC — a regulatory body in the United States acting similar to Anatel. In addition, the leaker Roland Quandt also provided some important information that supposedly reveals a little more of the phone’s datasheet.

According to the US regulatory body, the smartphone will be equipped with a 4.850 mAh battery, which will support charging 10W, and it is likely that its typical published capacity is 5. mAh. The phone was listed on the institution’s website with model numbers TA-850 and TA-850, while the energy component had its registration with the code P480.

The documentation also shows some of the device’s design. Although the inserted image does not reveal its real look, it is possible to know the basic aesthetics of the Nokia G50 5G, which will count with the physical volume and power controls located on the right side, while the left will have a dedicated key to access the Google Assistant. The device’s fingerprint sensor will be built into the power button, with no dedicated space on the back or below the display.