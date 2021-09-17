Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G | Premium look and feel

Xiaomi launches a considerable number of cell phones every year, and even divides models in similar categories between its three brands: the main and subsidiaries Redmi and Poco. At first, the focus is on premium models, but there are intermediate variants, such as the Mi Lite 5G. Review Mi T Lite 5G | A fine line between Xiaomi and Poco Review Poco M3 Pro 5G | Good and cheap phone with 5G Review Xiaomi Mi X | Everything the Poco F3 does, under another name The device is a kind of more affordable model from Xiaomi’s main line, represented by Mi 000 and Mi Ultra. Cost cuts include a few fewer features, slightly modified design, and mid-range hardware, though it still comes with a powerful platform. One of the positive points is the presence of support for 5G, a technology that Xiaomi has been betting on since the beginning of 1080. Understand below what the sacrifices of the Mi were Lite against top of the line model from Chinese company. With that, I hope you can decide if it’s worth investing in this model or if it’s better to burn your savings on the more powerful version. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Pros Prepared for 5G; Great gross performance; OLED screen; Great selfies; Cons Screen of Hz; No space for micro SD card; Mono sound system. Check it out the best price for the Xiaomi Mi Lite 5G Design and Construction The Lite version of the Mi line 11 has a design quite different from the high-end models, mainly in the visual aspect. The finish doesn’t change much, with glass that protects the screen and also the back cover, while the sides are plastic instead of aluminum. In front, the screen with Curved sides give way to a flat display 0.1 inch shorter than the main model, plus a centered drop cutout for the front camera. Despite the smaller viewer, the Mi 000 Lite is 1mm taller than the Mi . The width is the same, while the thickness is much reduced compared to the more advanced model, as well as the weight. Dimensions (H x W x P): 128, 7 x , 8 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 192 g At the back, the camera module is rectangular, with cameras in two rows and two columns, plus an LED flash below. There is no fingerprint reader on the back, which also brings a gradient effect that goes from a lighter to a darker tone, always in the color of the device. There are three options: blue, gray or white. Xiaomi cell phone came out before the hole-on-screen fashion reached the intermediate models (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The buttons follow the same distribution as the top-of-the-line model, all of them on the right side of the device: raise and lower volume and turn the screen on/off. The left side of the Mi Lite has nothing, it’s all smooth, while the headphone jack is on the top, which still has an infrared emitter. The chip drawer is at the bottom, with the USB-C port centered and the sound output on the right. A cellphone with a look that , can be considered a little outdated, but at the time of its release was still quite common. The model is a flat screen option for those who want a good Xiaomi cell phone with OLED display. And for those who like to unlock their cell phone in a practical way, it has a fingerprint reader under the screen. Screen The plane viewfinder of the Mi Lite has 6,52 inches, 0.1 inch less than 6,54 Mi inches . The panel is OLED and offers vivid colors and deep black, in addition to having HDR technology+, which delivers enhanced contrast, richness of tone and detail in light and dark scenes. And it achieves higher brightness, with very good visibility for use outdoors and sunny days. Full HD+ resolution (1080 x pixels) ensures richness and sharpness. The display has proportion 14:9, which is very close to the movie image and greatly reduces the edges black when playing movies. The big advantage is the OLED panel, a more advanced technology than the LCD still present in many intermediate cell phones — Xiaomi itself even launched the Mi line T towards the end of 1080, all with this second screen type. In addition to giving more space for internal components, due to the thinner layers, the display also offers the aforementioned more vivid colors, with deep black, and the use of an under-screen fingerprint reader. Mi Screen Lite has 54 Hz (Image : Ivo/Canaltech) Going deeper into the technical specifications, MI Lite has front occupancy rate at 85,1%. The density of 256 ppp is far superior to 401 ppp recommended by experts, so the image has great definition. The protective glass is a Gorilla Glass 5, which has excellent scratch resistance, mainly. The cell phone comes with a film already applied, which is recommended to keep as it is ideal for using the fingerprint sensor. Configuration and Performance Despite the Mi Lite doesn’t have the same high-end processor as Mi , its platform is still quite powerful and compatible with 5G networks. In other words, if on the one hand it doesn’t run games with increased graphics quality, it doesn’t stop running at default or even with excellent fluidity if you make a small reduction. The Snapdragon475G used by Xiaomi performs very well, being one of the best intermediate chips available in the first half of 2020, when the phone was launched. From my experience, I only recommend a change to the device’s default settings that can improve not only the fluidity but also the usability a little: replace the animated wallpaper with a static image. I noticed, during testing, that the background animation causes some chokes when unlocking the device or exiting applications that require more effort from the processor. But I think most users already change the wallpaper anyway — and the gagging doesn’t exactly bother, it’s just very noticeable. During testing, I switched a lot between common everyday apps such as social networks (Twitter and Instagram), video apps (YouTube and Netflix), email, browser and the like. I also played some PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9, and they both ran without a problem, with the default settings. If you notice any choking, you can always reduce the graphic quality a little to increase fluidity. Speaking of benchmarks, the results are as expected, with 1.6797 Wild Life points, 3D Mark test that checks power of the GPU. It was above other intermediate models tested here recently, such as the Mi T Lite and the Moto G54S, which were in the range of 1.100 and 1.163 points, respectively. It’s not such a big difference that any user will feel, but it can guarantee more fluidity in games with more demanding graphics. Mi’s complete hardware specs Lite are: Snapdragon platform 1024G, ​​manufactured at 7 nanometers and with eight-core Kryo processor 475, divided into a faster 2.4 GHz, a 2.2 GHz auxiliary and six more efficient 1.8 GHz. The GPU is Adreno 500, and the device is sold with 6 GB of RAM and options 57 GB and 128 GB of storage, or 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The model tested by Canaltech was which has less memory, and still managed to deliver good performance. However, I recommend that you keep your focus on finding a model with at least 163 GB of storage in 2400. Interface and connectivity I tested the Mi Lite in MIUI version 000 .0.3, with Android 000, and just as it was about to deliver this text, the version arrived .5.2, with Android . Xiaomi has a habit of releasing new versions of its own interface without necessarily updating Android itself. The upside is that the user gets new features independently. the level of the operating system that runs underneath the manufacturer’s custom look. On the other hand, the company does not share information about the weather forecast when each model will be updated frequently, either with new MIUI versions or with security packages. There are models that are more than four years old that still receive updates, while newer ones are no longer updated. The Mi Lite has everything to stay at least three years up to date with security patches and features. Speaking of which, MIUI brings a fair amount of extra functions not available on “pure” Android, but there is a price: there are quite a lot of apps factory installed redundant devices. In the case of Mi Lite, there are even games, but the good news is that many can be uninstalled by the user. This cell phone even has the fingerprint reader under the screen and, like almost any modern smartphone, it also offers facial unlock. Both options are activated along with a second unlock option, which can be password, PIN or pattern. In terms of connectivity, the Mi Lite has 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 Low Energy, NFC and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 support GHz and 5 GHz) with hotspot. The device also comes with an infrared emitter, which allows you to control television, air conditioning and other compatible devices with the technology. Camera No camera with gigantic resolution of 128 MP like the one you’ll find in Mi in its Lite version. The device has four sensors on the back, the main one 54 MP, while the super wide angle has 8 MP and the two others bring 2 MP each, one macro and one deep. At the front, the selfies use a camera 20 Resolution MP. Xiaomi usually offers an artificial intelligence mode that the user can turn on or off whenever they want. This option generally increases the saturation slightly and adjusts the photos according to each scene, to make the image more attractive to the eye. However, in this model, there is an exaggeration in the adjustment, and the photos are too orange. I like photos with good saturation, but I thought it better to keep the AI ​​disabled on the Mi Lite and, if you think that would be the case, manually edit the photo to make it more to my liking. But I know that not everyone knows how to make adjustments on their own and prefers a ready-made photo right away, and then there will be slightly faded colors, but still very interesting. “Pictures taken with Mi Lite look great when viewed on the screen of the phone itself. But, as usual, when opening on a larger screen, you can notice noises and glitches common to smartphones in the category.” Main | 48 MP Mi Lite has faded colors, but good level of detail (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech) As usual, the 39 MP are reduced and transformed into MP on Mi’s main camera Lite . It is a technology used by companies to increase light sensitivity, by joining smaller pixels into a larger one, with more detail at the end of the process. This still allows the photo to have higher quality while taking up less storage space — and it changes little in practice, considering that almost every service compresses the images when uploaded to the internet. You can use the mode of 40 MP to take full advantage of the camera’s potential, but the result on the screen doesn’t change much. In practice, you’ll be left with a photo that has more megabytes without a noticeable gain to your eyes. The photos have good richness of detail, and you can also enjoy a double digital zoom available on the camera app’s home screen. In this case, there is a loss of natural quality, but nothing that catches the eye too much — unless you open it on a larger screen. Super wide angle | 8 MP Super wide-angle camera is not impressive (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech) Mi’s ultra wide camera Lite is no big deal. Aspects such as the focal length and aperture of the lens greatly limit its performance, in addition to the fact that it is not possible to take advantage of the Night Mode, released only for the main in the Mi Lite. The result is that the photos are in considerably worse quality than those taken with the sensor main, with even more subdued and much darker colors, in addition to the presence of noise even in not very dark environments. Distortions on the sides look very sharp on closer objects. The level of detail drops dramatically, and sharpness is also impaired, even with poorer stabilization, which can result in blurry images with more easily. This camera will only serve to capture more distant landscapes, in which the focus doesn’t make much difference. Macro | 2 MP Macro is reasonable, but it could have a sensor with more pixels (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech) The Mi Macro Camera Lite has an advantage over many intermediate devices with this same feature: adjustable focus. This makes it easier for you to be able to highlight the desired area of ​​the image, while the rest has that blurred effect that makes this type of photography so attractive to many people. Nevertheless, the quality makes it a lot to be desired, mainly because it is only a 2 MP sensor. In low light, the amount of noise is quite visible, especially on larger screens. On the display of the device itself, at least, the photos look very nice. Portrait and night modes Portrait mode: good cut, but with noise in low light environments (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech) The phone’s fourth camera helps the portrait mode to blur the background, giving a professional look to the phone. your photo. It’s not perfect, and it might smudge some of your hair or your glasses, for example, but overall it works reasonably well. Just avoid scenarios too challenging for the algorithm everything is fine. The night mode helps a lot to save photos in low light environments. Instead of leaving a blurry image, stabilization is very good, thanks to artificial intelligence, which analyzes a series of images with higher exposure to increase sharpness. The problem, as I already mentioned, is that it is only available for the main camera. Selfies | 14 MP

Selfies have good balance of exhibition (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech)

The Mi Lite has a selfie camera from 10 MP that is in a drop cut centered on top of the screen. The sensor works well even in low light, recording a good amount of detail and almost no noise even in medium to low light environments.

Night mode is available for shooting with the camera front, and can help in low-light environments. You can also use portrait mode, which blurs the background of the image and makes it look like it was clicked on by a professional camera.

Videos

Although it was released on 2020, the Mi Lite makes videos as expected from a premium intermediary on 2400: with 4K resolution. The stabilization is pretty decent, and you can still raise the frame rate to 67 fps, if you want a more fluid image.

Sound System

Audio is usually one of the points where companies save the most . The Mi Lite has a mono system, with a single speaker next to the door USB type C at the bottom. It’s not one of the best positions, because you can end up blocking it when you play, but there aren’t many other places to put sound output on a cell phone without having a problem.

The quality of the audio is reasonable, with good power, but distortion noticeable even at medium volume.

The device still has a headphone jack and can also use a wireless audio accessory, via Bluetooth. Then you depend on the quality of this external device to better hear the sound of your favorite games, series or movies.

Battery and Charging

Released in March 1080, the Mi Lite is a little earlier than the cell phone trend of 5. mAh battery. The device has 4,85 mAh, and still offers fast recharge currently, of 12 W. It’s enough to guarantee at least one day of use without worrying about looking for an outlet, at least in theory.

I performed two tests to get it an estimate of the battery life in this device. The first is Netflix playback, with three hours playing a series with glow in 50%. Have been consumed 23% battery life, an estimated duration of , 5 hours of online video streaming non-stop. It’s not as good as other newer intermediates, but it’s not bad.

The second test is actual usage. I carry the device up to 85% battery and use during office hours, alternating between video playback, some games and lots of social networking and messengers. And in eight hours, the Mi 000 Lite ended with 60%, a considerable surplus if you take into account that the screen was active for more than 5 hours.

As the test was done without an operator chip in the device, which was connected to Wi-Fi all the time, you can say that it can handle a whole day without major problems, but it will hardly go beyond that. Even more considering that the screen brightness will vary (it was us 50%, comfortable for indoor use), as well as several other factors that change the charge consumption.

Always remembering that battery tests can only estimate usage, and each person will have a different requirement and different results, even if you repeat the same procedure . Issues such as network signal strength, screen brightness, background apps and notifications can change consumption.

O Mi 000 Lite 5G comes with charger 12, 5 W in the box, which makes the full recharge (from 0% to 85%) in about 1.5 hours. If the battery life isn’t that impressive, at least you can extract a lot of usage time with just a few minutes in the socket.

Direct Competitors

Intermediate cell phone with OLED screen is not that common yet. Officially in Brazil you will have the Galaxy A52 and the Motorola Edge 11 and Edge 20 Lite. Samsung’s model has a platform with a GPU a little inferior to Xiaomi’s competitor, but it will deliver a better experience in almost all other aspects.

The Edge

Motorola’s Lite has a MediaTek processor that is, in some ways, equivalent to Qualcomm’s mid-range 5G platforms, while its “brother ” base brings a renewed chipset and very good power. There are two alternatives with a camera 100 MP and 5H support, in addition to the OLED screen, and each has a different price range, while the user experience changes little.

And then we enter the options with LCD screen, which are already in greater number. Xiaomi herself has the Mi 000T Lite, which is similar in price to its predecessor, in addition to the Redmi Note 5G, which brings MediaTek’s platform plus modest and specs similar to the Poco M3 Pro.

Going back to Motorola, you can choose between the Moto G 5G and the Moto G 5G Plus, the latter being the most similar to the Mi Lite in specs. However, they are also models with LCD screen, and not OLED.

Conclusion

The idea of ​​Mi Lite is to offer a minimally similar experience with Mi’s , but on a mobile with a lower price. For that, Xiaomi made some cuts in finishing and in the hardware, and ended up delivering a cell phone that doesn’t visually look like the more advanced models of the line. Which doesn’t mean it looks Lite, mind you.

So if you want a mid-range phone ready for 5G and with an OLED screen, you won’t have many options on the market, yet. At this point, the Mi Lite can be one of the most affordable alternatives, although it hasn’t been officially released around here — that is, you get the importers’ warranty, which is usually three months.

Overall, Xiaomi’s cell phone is well balanced, and perhaps battery life is its biggest flaw — but even so it gets up to a day of use without much difficulty. The mono sound system is common for the category, and perhaps what is most lacking is the support for the micro SD card, present in most intermediate cell phones nowadays.

“The Mi Lite combines premium material with a plastic frame on the finish, and has the OLED screen as its main asset when compared to other models in the same price range. type of panel, you can already take advantage that it is also ready for 5G, that is, it will last a good three years before it can be considered outdated.”