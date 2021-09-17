inspiration4:-first-day-in-orbit-yields-beautiful-photos-of-earth-from-space

This Wednesday (15), SpaceX launched Inspiration4 , the first mission entirely made up of civilians, with no professional astronauts accompanying them, who traveled towards Earth’s orbit. According to information from the company, everything is going well with the crew: they have already done scientific research, observed space through the transparent dome installed on the Crew Dragon spacecraft, talked with patients on Earth, among other activities.

During this first day in space, they traveled through the orbit at more than 18 thousand km/hea 27 km of altitude, completing a circle around our planet every 90 minutes. According to information from SpaceX, the crew has already completed the first round of scientific research and are healthy and happy.

The crew of #Inspiration4 had an incredible first day in space! They’ve completed more than 14 orbits around planet Earth since liftoff and made full use of the Dragon cupola. pic.twitter.com/StK4BTWSA6 — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 18, 2021 They also spoke with patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an institution dedicated to the treatment of cancer. childhood cancer. There were no transmissions of the chat with patients, but according to the hospital’s Twitter posts, patients were able to ask space tourists questions. Hayley Arceneaux, a crew member who survived childhood cancer, has yet to live with the hospital’s patients. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you! In addition to the research they planned to verify the effects of spaceflight on the human body , the crew has already enjoyed the beautiful view of our planet provided by a transparent glass dome, which was added to the “nose” of the ship in place of the docking mechanism to the International Space Station. Another SpaceX tweet shows this glass dome in contrast to Earth, and the company described the structure, designed, tested and qualified to fly in just six months, as the largest observation window that has ever flown into space. View from Dragon’s cupola pic.twitter.com/Z2qwKZR2lK — SpaceX (@ SpaceX) September 15, 2021

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, claimed to have talked to the crew and said that everything is fine with them. There are no details about what they talked about — unlike what happens on other spaceflights, such as those carried out by NASA, where communication between astronauts and flight controllers is open, radio traffic between the Inspiration4 crew is not public.

The mission was conceived by Jared Isaacman, a billionaire businessman who financed the flight as part of a project to raise funds for the hospital. He is accompanied by Sian Proctor, professor of geosciences and astronaut candidate; Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who received her treatment at St. Jude and is now an assistant physician there; and finally Chris Sembroski, an aerospace engineer. The mission lasts for three days and will return for a dive off the coast of Florida this Saturday (18).

Source: SpaceflightNow, SpaceDaily