google-duo-is-the-newest-app-to-gain-the-material-you-look;-see-how-it-turned-out

Google Duo is the newest application to receive a new interface based on Material You, the new design language of the Research Giant. The communication platform dives into the new look with new colors, icon formats and other details, finishing the touches to soon embark Android .
The dynamic theme, one of Material You’s most prominent features, is widely present in Google Duo. The predominant wallpaper color incorporates interface elements such as buttons, illustrations, search boxes, font color and more.
In the clearest changes, the cover illustration is in the new color, application buttons are in a new shape — some squares with rounded corners, others still in capsule shape —, the title bar was colored, also with the palette based on the wallpaper of the device.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!