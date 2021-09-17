Google Duo is the newest app to gain the Material You look; see how it turned out

Google Duo is the newest application to receive a new interface based on Material You, the new design language of the Research Giant. The communication platform dives into the new look with new colors, icon formats and other details, finishing the touches to soon embark Android .

    • The dynamic theme, one of Material You’s most prominent features, is widely present in Google Duo. The predominant wallpaper color incorporates interface elements such as buttons, illustrations, search boxes, font color and more.

    In the clearest changes, the cover illustration is in the new color, application buttons are in a new shape — some squares with rounded corners, others still in capsule shape —, the title bar was colored, also with the palette based on the wallpaper of the device.

    Material You gives new colors, shape for icons and other features throughout the interface ( Image: Reproduction/9to5Google)

    That’s not it is one of Material You’s most striking modifications, as was the Calculator or Chrome, but it already standardizes Google Duo with the rest of the system. Drive has also recently undergone a major overhaul, including valuable new widgets that keep phone functions close at hand.

    The news is in the update 16.0.39583153, forwarded to Android Beta testers since Thursday (12) . It is not guaranteed that the update will show up on other OS versions besides Android 12, considering that features such as Dynamic theme are unique to it.

    It’s already mid-to-end of September and Android still have no official release dates, but it is expected to debut on October 4th this year. Currently, only trial program members can try it on supported devices — if you’re one of them, check out the app’s pending updates on the Play Store.

    Source: 9to5Google

