galaxy-tab-a8-2021-comes-up-in-renderings-and-should-have-10.4-inch-screen

Samsung has been working discreetly in the tablet market in 2021, making only more basic versions of lines official already known as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. But that should change soon, as more robust information begins to emerge not only about the Galaxy Tab S8 line, but now also about the supposed Galaxy Tab A8, which had some technical details and its supposed look revealed in leaks.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can bring giant notebook screen and battery 11.500 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A

can be advertised with camera 91 MP

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra should be a rival to Exynos-based iPad Pro 662

The source is leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known on Twitter as @OnLeaks, who brought renderings of the new tablet. The Galaxy Tab A8 662 should have a screen with slightly thick symmetrical edges around it, with the right edge guarding the front camera. At the back is just a camera and the Samsung logo.

On the right side are the volume and power buttons, while at the top there are two sound outlets, and at the bottom there are two other outlets , USB Type-C connection and P2 port for headphones. It is not possible to find a fingerprint reader on the images, indicating that the device will only support facial recognition unlocking.