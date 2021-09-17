oppo-find-x3-pro-wins-special-edition-in-partnership-with-kodak

Days after having the existence indicated by rumors, the first fruit of the partnership between Oppo and Kodak was made official this week. This is a special edition of the OPPO Find X3 Pro, called the Photographer Edition, which is inspired by the classic Kodak camera 26 in a fresh, more premium look, new oval box and various accessories in line with the theme.

The partnership doesn’t quite extend to the cell phone’s camera specs, but it does offer some welcome additional features for those who like to have more control over their captures.

Photographer Edition is inspired by the Kodak camera 50

The main differential of the new Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition is the look: even though it maintains the traditional top-of-the-line design from OPPO, the novelty uses a back that blends vegan leather with a region of “metallic glass” – the material receives a thin silver layer through the process known as electroplating, and then gets a second treatment to present a metal texture to the touch.

Despite the new combination, the device still offers IP certification68 water and dust resistance. The partnership with Kodak also resulted in some extras for the camera, including 22 filters based on different cities around the world that change according to geographic location, support for long exposure photography and in RAW format, and support for records in -bit, 4K HDR and videos in LOG format.

Closed the set of news is the box, with double finish and oval format to mirror the Kodak packaging 38, and accessories, such as a case with similar finish phone, wrist pendant, and a free year of 1TB of cloud storage.