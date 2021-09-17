hackathons-and-even-scholarships:-the-best-free-courses-in-the-area-of-​​technology

Starting a career in the world of technology requires investments that many people, unfortunately, are unable to make, whether in higher education or in specialized institutions. To try to solve part of the problem, schools and companies have been offering free courses both in IT and in related areas, such as Digital Marketing.
Although they are more basic than the paid versions, these courses are an introduction for anyone looking to explore the Universe of Technology. So, check out some of them below, aimed at both beginners and those who already have some kind of experience in the area. And, as bonuses, scholarship programs and hackathons aimed at IT professionals.
Now it’s on to work!
School specializing in training professionals in programming, Trybe announces the sixth edition of the “First Steps in Programming” course. The meetings are free and taught by instructors and specialists from the institution. During the four days of the meeting, edtech aims to teach the fundamental concepts to interested people. No prior programming knowledge is required. The contents of the classes will be introductory and programming logic, as well as theories about JavaScript: inclusion of operators and conditional structures – in addition to arrays, strings, repetition structures and functions. On the last day of the course, there is a Trybe practical challenge in Javascript. People Those who enroll in the PPP will become part of a Trybe-exclusive community for interaction and resolution of queries during class. Participants who complete the eight hours of the course will receive a certificate of completion. The event offers
16 thousand vacancies
For beginners
Revelo / Ironhack
Startup of the Human Resources area, Revelo joined join the Ironhack programming school to offer up to R$ 9,000 discount on scholarships in the institution’s Technology courses. This is the 2nd edition of an action, whose objective is to help women enter the technology market.
Training will be offered in Web Development, UX/UI, Data Analytics and Cybersecurity on a full-time basis and partial. The remaining amount of the courses can be paid in up to 23 interest-free rate by Revelo Up, the startup’s acceleration platform that offers student financing so that courses are paid after the candidates graduate.
It is not necessary to participate It is necessary that the candidates have prior knowledge. Applicants will receive study materials to take an online technical test and those who pass will have a virtual interview with the Ironhack team. The results of the scholarships will be announced up to two weeks before the start of classes, scheduled for the month of October. As they are remote classes, women from anywhere can participate.
Enrollment runs until the day 30 from September and should be made on the program’s landing page by clicking here.
Galena
Edtech that bridges the gap between students and large companies, the Galena announced the opening of registrations for the next group in the Sales and Customer Success area. The program is 78% digital, with a focus on learning through experience, for train young people for CLT vacancies with salaries starting at R$ 2 thousand. In this edition there will be
150 places available.
In the content, with 36 weekly hours, is the development of hard and soft skills, certifications and mentoring that accompany the young person even after the completion of the educational process, making it possible to win the vacancy of faster and more objectively. Another differential of Galena is the accompaniment with vocational guidance.
The training takes place through day-to-day work simulations, focusing on the real needs of companies and the most important skills for the market. The objective is to strengthen the skills of young people, making them more assertive to occupy positions that, without guidance and training, might not have been possible. Therefore, the program, with a duration of four months, has only 19% of its content from lectures and lectures.
The program costs are zero for participants, who have just started pay after they get a job. In other words, the startup only wins if the young person wins. n order to guarantee the success of the results, in addition to innovative training, Galena created a network of partner companies, which accompany young people throughout the educational process and have already made vacancies available for the post-program. Employment is not guaranteed, but the performance of the young person during the program can guarantee a place in companies such as Unilever, IFooth, QuintoAndar, Stone, Alelo, Arco Educação, Itaú or at Dell.
Those interested can register on Galena’s website by clicking here.
WIZ / IGTI
Management of insurance and financial product distribution channels , Wiz Soluções, in partnership with the Information Technology Management Institute (IGTI) now offer free professional training in the IT area. In all, there are 64 scholarships for the online developer course. software, which will last for 10 weeks and more than 150 hours of classes.
Under the name Speed Wiz Dev, the program is aimed at people who are interested in learning from the basics to advanced practice in front-end and back-end development, beyond the most used languages in the industry today, such as Angular; .NET; Ç#; Entity, Dapper; SQL, among others. According to its creators, it is an immersive and hands-on course, focused on technical skills, so that students are able to act immediately in the job market.
The bootcamp features a model that allows for much faster learning than traditional teaching. Students are the protagonists of their own educational journey and learn interactively in live and recorded classes with renowned professionals in the sector. Persons above can participate in the selection process years old, having completed high school.
Enrollments will go
to 17 of September
and can be done on the special page of the program by clicking here. Persons above can participate in the selection process years, with complete high school.
Itaú Unibanco
Registration is now open for the Itaú Unibanco Data Bootcamp, a free online program focused on developing and training professionals in the technology area. In this edition, the training will be focused on Data-oriented content such as programming logic in Python, Database, Decision Science, Data Science etc.
This is another of the initiatives made by the bank seeking to attract professionals of different profiles to the technology area, without requiring specific training and offering training. Candidates who pass the process will be hired as Itaú employees before the first day of training – they will be immersed in content during the first 3 months of work, dedicating 8 hours a day, and then integrated into the bank’s technology team.
Entries can be made by professionals from all over Brazil and can be made until the day 24 of September, accessing the program’s special page. The start of the class is
scheduled for 17 from November. To participate it is necessary to have more than 16 years, availability to work 8 hours a day and knowledge in logical reasoning and programming logic.
Santander
As a result of an initiative between Santander Universities and Tera – a startup in education for the digital economy – the Santander Digital program will accelerate the development of skills aimed at Digital Marketing and User Experience areas.
In a pocket bootcamp of four days and 8 hours in duration, professionals from Santander and Tera will promote mentoring and lectures for all those enrolled, who will also receive a certificate at the end of the program, if they complete the steps according to the Notice. Those who have sufficient performance will be able to participate in the selection of grants, which will finance, respectively, 60 and 64 students for the UX programs Design and Digital Marketing offered by Tera. The courses last from three to five months and offer students the opportunity to interact in real projects from partner companies.
In UX classes, students will have the opportunity to delve into the universe of design, creating skills to better understand usability patterns, information architecture and user-relations. product. The product lifecycle, customer journey and marketing technologies will be the central themes of the Digital Marketing course, which will also encourage a strategic vision, aligning all the knowledge obtained.
Os courses are aimed at young people with an interest in the digital world and who want to develop skills that will be even more valued in the future. The entire course will be closely monitored by Santander, which hopes to extract talent from the program.
Enrollments will
until the day 26 of September and can be done on the special page of the program.
BASF
Registration for the project is now open Diversitech Academy
, a free online training in software development for people with disabilities (PwD). The initiative is from BASF, a German chemical company, in partnership with the Gama Academy, a school that trains professionals for the digital market. In all,
40 people across the country will be selected
and will have classes in Phyton, programming language, with teachers who are active in the market.
To co If you are looking for a vacancy, you must attach a medical report describing the disability, have more than 19 years and experience in programming. Entries must be made through the DiversiTech – Powered by Gama Academy website by the day 20/09. Classes take place between 26/ and 23/10, in online format.
LAIOB
The Latin America Institute of Business (LAIOB) has just opened the enrollment process for scholarships up to 100%, in short courses, at The University of Akron, in Ohio, in the United States. Selected students grant access to 12 program days and 60 hours of classes for the chosen course and Business English
, which complements the executive program.
Participants in the selection process will be able to choose one of four programs exclusives: Marketing Strategies & Innovation, Management, Innovative Project Management and Sales Management & Negotiation
.
In Management students will have access to content that enhances leadership, organizational methodologies, decision making and multicultural management. The SCRUM and Agile methods, Design Thinking and innovative management are part of the methodology of the Innovative Project Management classes. In Sales Management & Negotiation, scholarship holders increase their leadership in the commercial area, negotiation performance and sales psychology. And in the Marketing Strategies & Innovation course, where participants develop skills focused on innovation, social media, brands, neuromarketing and communication strategies, among other current and relevant topics.
Entries will until the day 18 October
and can be made on the special program page. The final result of the process will be announced on
day from November.
Enext
Company focused on solutions for digital business, Enext announces the launch of the “VTEX Training Program “. The project aims to identify and develop talented people to work on one of the best e-commerce platforms on the market. Those selected will have a stipend of R$ 150 and meal voucher in the amount of R $ 17,64 per day (with the option to be converted to Voucher Food)
With duration of 64 days and possibility of hiring at the end, the program is aimed at young people who are doing higher education or technology in courses related to the area of marketing, engineering and technology. In addition, the goal is to achieve at least 40% vacancies destined for women and blacks. The selection process for the program will be through a dynamic and will be selected among 11 and 15 participants in total.
Those approved will be offered training, lectures and activities that will be performed remotely, through video platforms. The program will be 78% digital, which makes it easy to serve interested parties from anywhere This is the way to further enable the training of qualified professionals, in addition to modifying the HR management that has increasingly transformed processes with new technologies, with a more strategic role in agile environments.
To apply, visit the program’s special page.
Hackathons
OLX Brasil
Platform for online purchase and sale in files, services, consumer goods and real estate, OLX Brasil announces that they are open registration for the 2nd edition of Hackathon OLX Brasil ,
that happens from 13 The 27 of October
, during Hacktudo, one of the main digital culture festivals in the country — which received, for the second consecutive year, the company’s sponsorship.
Carried out in an entirely remote manner, the 30 teams – of at least two and at most four participants – enrolled in the marathon will have 36 hours to idealize and develop an original, creative and applicable solution, related to the theme “Smart and su sustainable on a large scale”. Thirty mentors will be available to support the teams, who will be evaluated by four judges from the technology and innovation area. You 10 teams with the best evaluations by the Hackathon judging panel will be selected for a pitching session on the day 23 October, which will be open to the public. The three best placed teams will be awarded with credits available in OLX’s digital portfolio, being 1st place, with R$ 10 thousand; 2nd place, with R$ 4 thousand; and 3rd place, R$ 2 thousand.
Participants who have the best individual performances will be selected by OLX Brasil for a summer internship, lasting three months, an opportunity for students can experience what a work environment is like in a technology company, in addition to contributing to the future training of these professionals, who will have contact with the areas of Engineering, Big Data and Design. As a way to encourage female empowerment and equality of gender and with the purpose of encouraging the participation of women in the market of culture, technology and innovation, this year’s edition will prioritize the selection of teams made up of at least two women – including cis and trans – from higher education, undergraduate or students of technical courses, currently enrolled.
The marathon
is free
and aimed at
university students and students of technical courses in any area of expertise
d the country, who can apply
until 36 of September
on the special website of the program.
Ambev Tech
Registration for ABI Academy Hack, Hackathon
of open innovation conceived by Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) and Ambev Tech for university students from all over Brazil. The main objectives are to strengthen contact with students and universities, foster the academic ecosystem and attract talent in the technology area, promoting a collaborative environment to solve, with innovation, real challenges for Ambev. In all, it will be R$15 thousand in prizes.
The Hackathon will have six challenges divided into two tracks – Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Participants will have until October 1st
to create and submit their projects in the registration phase. Then, 26 teams will be selected for the Ideation and Prototyping phases. In all of them, the teams will be supported by expert mentors from ABI and Ambev. For the final phase will be selected 08 teams, who will participate in a live Demo Day (5/11). From there, six winning teams will come out – three from each track.
150
Are eligible to participate in the program students above 19 years, of undergraduate, graduate, masters or doctoral courses, in the area of exact sciences, such as computing, programming and related, that are capable to solve problems using data and algorithms.
To apply, check the rules of participation and criteria for evaluation and delivery, visit the special page of the program.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Hackathons
