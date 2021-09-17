hackathons-and-even-scholarships:-the-best-free-courses-in-the-area-of-​​technology

Starting a career in the world of technology requires investments that many people, unfortunately, are unable to make, whether in higher education or in specialized institutions. To try to solve part of the problem, schools and companies have been offering free courses both in IT and in related areas, such as Digital Marketing.

Although they are more basic than the paid versions, these courses are an introduction for anyone looking to explore the Universe of Technology. So, check out some of them below, aimed at both beginners and those who already have some kind of experience in the area. And, as bonuses, scholarship programs and hackathons aimed at IT professionals.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! For beginners Trybe School specializing in training professionals in programming, Trybe announces the sixth edition of the “First Steps in Programming” course. The meetings are free and taught by instructors and specialists from the institution. During the four days of the meeting, edtech aims to teach the fundamental concepts to interested people. No prior programming knowledge is required. The contents of the classes will be introductory and programming logic, as well as theories about JavaScript: inclusion of operators and conditional structures – in addition to arrays, strings, repetition structures and functions. On the last day of the course, there is a Trybe practical challenge in Javascript. People Those who enroll in the PPP will become part of a Trybe-exclusive community for interaction and resolution of queries during class. Participants who complete the eight hours of the course will receive a certificate of completion. The event offers 16 thousand vacancies and entries can be made

until the day 23 of September

on the course page. After ensuring participation, the student will receive all guidance by email, for the best use of the classes, which will be available live on the school’s YouTube channel, between days 19 The 23 of September.

Revelo / Ironhack

Startup of the Human Resources area, Revelo joined join the Ironhack programming school to offer up to R$ 9,000 discount on scholarships in the institution’s Technology courses. This is the 2nd edition of an action, whose objective is to help women enter the technology market.

Training will be offered in Web Development, UX/UI, Data Analytics and Cybersecurity on a full-time basis and partial. The remaining amount of the courses can be paid in up to 23 interest-free rate by Revelo Up, the startup’s acceleration platform that offers student financing so that courses are paid after the candidates graduate.

It is not necessary to participate It is necessary that the candidates have prior knowledge. Applicants will receive study materials to take an online technical test and those who pass will have a virtual interview with the Ironhack team. The results of the scholarships will be announced up to two weeks before the start of classes, scheduled for the month of October. As they are remote classes, women from anywhere can participate.

Enrollment runs until the day 30 from September and should be made on the program’s landing page by clicking here.

Galena

Edtech that bridges the gap between students and large companies, the Galena announced the opening of registrations for the next group in the Sales and Customer Success area. The program is 78% digital, with a focus on learning through experience, for train young people for CLT vacancies with salaries starting at R$ 2 thousand. In this edition there will be