samsung-galaxy-watch-4-and-galaxy-buds-2-supercharge-your-style-with-unique-features

To accompany the arrival of the folding Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches, in addition to the Galaxy Buds 2 headphones . Designed for those looking for accessories that accompany their lifestyle without leaving comfort aside, the releases employ a series of unique features to deliver quality immersive sound and a complete and integrated vision of health, well-being and fitness.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic keep up with your style and health

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic keep the DNA from the Galaxy Watch family by offering the very best in the world of smart watches, now accompanied by more style and a host of new features. Those who appreciate a modern design will have a weight option on the Galaxy Watch 4: available at 30 mm and 42 mm, the The device is compact and features a flat Super AMOLED screen that occupies most of the frontal region, with edges that simulate through touch the praised rotating crown of the line for quick access to different functions.

Those who prefer the elegance of classic watches will be well served with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: fuller, with versions in 30 mm and 42 mm, the model bears the look of traditional watches and features a physical swivel crown to deliver superior tactile feedback. Despite the differences, the two versions deliver the unique innovations brought by the new generation of the Galaxy Watch family.

The Galaxy Watch 4 brings a modern look with a flat screen, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic offers the elegant design of traditional watches (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

Samsung’s new smartwatches are also great companions for health monitoring, with a wide range of sensors, such as Barometer, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Blood Pressure, Oximeter (SpO2), Compass and Heart Rate. There are also some unique innovations in this department, such as the Bioelectrical Impedance (BIA) sensor and the Advanced Sleep Measurement.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are the first smart watches on the market to be shipped with the BIA, being able to detail your body composition — a complete report shows muscle mass, percentage of fat and bone mass. Meanwhile, Advanced Sleep Measurement works in conjunction with the phone to detect snores or other events that may be disrupting your sleep quality.

The watches employ the new WearOS Powered by Samsung , developed in partnership with Google to deliver versatility, better battery life, advanced health features and your favorite apps. The system brings 20% more performance than the predecessor, with smoother transitions between apps, while working more seamlessly with your phone.

Among the numerous apps available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are Google services, including the Play Store, Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Assistant and YouTube Music, thus facilitating navigation, payments, music consumption and more, easily done with NFC, GPS, among other features. Other than that, it is possible to make and receive voice calls on models with integrated 4G, and check all the most important notifications quickly.

With WearOS Powered by Samsung, your favorite Google apps and services are available right from within your pulse (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Another big highlight comes in the form of the Exynos processor W98, first on the wearables market to be manufactured in 5 nm. Accompanied by 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage, the set offers high performance for all tasks, while preserving the battery to deliver an extended autonomy, up to 30 hours of use.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Galaxy Buds 2 delivers immersive sound and comfort in an affordable package

Samsung’s newest TWS headset, the Galaxy Buds 2 arrives to deliver full-bodied sound and comfort in a cost-effective package at the most affordable price in its class. The accessory has dual speakers in each capsule, one dedicated for low frequencies and the other for high sounds, providing a richer listening experience with better separation and consequently greater clarity, whether listening to your favorite music or during calls.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 arrives with a modern and comfortable design, with soft and flexible tips, IPX2 certification and unique look in four different colors (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology uses the three microphones in each capsule, two external and one internal, to analyze the environment and thus reduce background noise by up to 98%, increasing your immersion in music, movies and games you’re consuming.

While calling, Galaxy Buds 2 performs advanced processing with the Dedicated Voice Processor (VPU) and Inteli Artificial gency, learning which noises to filter out and making your voice clearer and clearer, even outdoors. Other than that, the device has an Ambient Mode, with three configurable levels, to allow the passage of external sound and ensure that you keep your attention to your surroundings.

The six microphones of Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC that blocks up to 98% of external noise, and use dedicated processing with AI to filter sounds during calls (Picture: Broadcast/Samsung)

Samsung is also concerned about offering a comfortable experience, even over long periods of use. As such, the accessory features an ergonomic and lightweight design, IPX2 certified for resistance to water droplets, weighing just 5 grams and a variety of soft and flexible tips to fit the size of your ears. To facilitate optimal selection, the headphones incorporate a fit test, which verifies that the chosen tip delivers the correct isolation to provide the best audio quality and noise cancellation.

Comfort it’s also accompanied by elegance, with four color options — black, white, olive and violet — to suit your tastes. The finish is unique, with the capsules and the inside of the case adopting the chosen color, while the outside is white, ensuring a unique identity for the headphones.

The headphones also have charging fast and wireless, plus Auto Switch, which automatically switches the device they’re connected to (Image: Press/Samsung)

Despite the compact form factor and low weight, the Galaxy Buds 2 has all-day battery life, with 5 hours of continuous playback with ANC enabled, and a total of up to 30 hours with the extra charge provided by the case. When it’s time to charge, you can take advantage of the wireless charging system in Qi standard, or even count on fast charging via USB-C connection, which delivers up to 1 hour of use with 5 minutes in the socket.

The new Samsung headphones also bring integration to the Galaxy Ecosystem, and have the Auto Switch, a function by which they can change the device they are connected to without interruptions. You can answer a call on your cell phone while watching a video on your tablet with a simple tap of the handset, for example, and then return to your tablet when the call ends to finish watching the video, all quickly and intuitively.