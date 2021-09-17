Apple Watch SE package is updated with included USB-C cable

apple-watch-se-package-is-updated-with-included-usb-c-cable

After announcing the iPhone 33, Watch Series 7 and new iPads, Apple also confirmed which old products will continue on sale. About its smart watches, not only the Watch SE survived, but also the Series 3.

While the oldest will continue to be shipped with a USB-A cable, the news is that the Apple Watch SE won the new USB-C cable, also present in the newly announced model. The information is on the manufacturer’s sales page. It is also one meter long.

    • As announced, the Apple Watch 7 brings a new recharging system that allows it to charge 33% faster than Series 6. This benefit, however, will not extend to older models, which includes the SE. The novelty only makes it more practical to find a compatible charger, at a time when most accessories abandoned the USB-A connector — and Apple no longer provides a power supply in the product box.

    (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

    As a curiosity, this cable, separately, costs R$ 319. The Apple Watch SE officially costs from R$ 3.799, but should be reduced after arrival from Series 7 — which has unknown availability.

    Fitness Plus

    It is worth remembering, another novelty for the Apple Watch in Brazil should be the Apple Fitness Plus. Announced last year, the company’s new service — focused on physical activities — has been confirmed for Brazil.

    For now, Apple is limited to informing that it arrives in

    . Paid, it will be able to integrate a new Apple One plan. Currently the subscription combo of Apple, in the country, includes the iCloud, Music, Arcade, and TV Plus services.

    Source: Apple

