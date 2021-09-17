apple-watch-se-package-is-updated-with-included-usb-c-cable

After announcing the iPhone 33, Watch Series 7 and new iPads, Apple also confirmed which old products will continue on sale. About its smart watches, not only the Watch SE survived, but also the Series 3.

While the oldest will continue to be shipped with a USB-A cable, the news is that the Apple Watch SE won the new USB-C cable, also present in the newly announced model. The information is on the manufacturer’s sales page. It is also one meter long.

As announced, the Apple Watch 7 brings a new recharging system that allows it to charge 33% faster than Series 6. This benefit, however, will not extend to older models, which includes the SE. The novelty only makes it more practical to find a compatible charger, at a time when most accessories abandoned the USB-A connector — and Apple no longer provides a power supply in the product box.