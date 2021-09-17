challenges-for-young-people-in-the-new-job-market:-there-are-more-questions-than-answers

*by Gabriella Balbino

The story about how university studies do not meet market demands when it comes to preparing professionals with the necessary skills for the market of the future, which is increasingly technological and disruptive, unfortunately, repeats itself and there are several agendas that explore what is the role of educational organizations in preparing these people. The current era lives a reality that the eagerness for decision making is greater than ever. Therefore, it is difficult to agree that this is a period when things are “easier” and “achievable”. Internship at TIM and salaries of up to R$ 15 thousand — the best vacancies in the IT area

RD Station is looking for IT professionals. And it doesn’t even require a college degree

Which IT professionals are more likely to get a job?

Although society is increasingly flexible, with significant changes happening all the time and organic workspaces that allow it to grow together of business; the challenges are different and the development offered by the system we live in does not exactly keep up with this pace. In fact, he almost never manages to prepare young people.