challenges-for-young-people-in-the-new-job-market:-there-are-more-questions-than-answers

by Gabriella Balbino
- The story about how university studies do not meet market demands when it comes to preparing professionals with the necessary skills for the market of the future, which is increasingly technological and disruptive, unfortunately, repeats itself and there are several agendas that explore what is the role of educational organizations in preparing these people. The current era lives a reality that the eagerness for decision making is greater than ever. Therefore, it is difficult to agree that this is a period when things are “easier” and “achievable”.
Although society is increasingly flexible, with significant changes happening all the time and organic workspaces that allow it to grow together of business; the challenges are different and the development offered by the system we live in does not exactly keep up with this pace. In fact, he almost never manages to prepare young people.
With the pandemic, this picture that was already sensitive for a few years it gained even more disturbing colors. According to an IBGE survey of May this year, the level of unemployment of those who have 15 to 31 years returned to rise in 2021 and reached 31% in the quarter ended in March. This is the 2nd highest percentage in history, behind the 3rd quarter of , when it reached 24, 4%.
Allied to these data and with a teaching that is not always connected and the new skills expected by companies, it is noticeable that there is a gap between what is seen in the classroom and on the screens of the main offices. According to the report “From the Future of Work” developed by the World Economic Forum at the end of 2020, 55,4% of the companies interviewed stated that they find skills gaps in professionals in their respective markets and this makes it difficult to adopt new technologies.
gaps, are: analytical thinking and innovation; active learning and learning strategies; Problem solving; critical thinking; creativity and leadership. Composed of other essential skills for the future, the list points out how behavioral skills are essential for the future of work. They not only provide the foundation for success when learning new content, but they are also transferable, adaptable, and promote constant improvement.
The world’s leading companies are currently waiting professionals “t-shaped“, specialists in one area, but also in several others and young people who anticipate major changes in consumer behavior, new demands on products and services , as well as technological advances. Now, the key becomes scaling journeys to market knowing that much more will be needed to execute the activities and reach the essential objectives for the best opportunities of the future. In addition to these skills, artificial intelligence and lifelong learning are also becoming the new indispensable tools for tomorrow’s professionals.
The labor market is evolving and, as a result, society needs to change the way it prepares young people. It is necessary to think critically about how to create a more holistic experience that opens up as many opportunities as possible. By integrating behavioral skills, techniques and meaningful work experiences with a rich educational preparation, we can ensure students are ready for whatever the future of work holds in store.
The future of work is here and the younger generations are at the front of the line, exploring new approaches, encounters and challenges. It is up to those who are already consolidated in innovative markets and companies to encourage these people to be prepared to develop what they need to perform well today, adding skills for the world of tomorrow.
Worrying not only about understanding the scenario, but supporting each person, after graduating from a university/college, is the most sought after talent for hiring and promotion in companies in the new economy, is a joint effort and the future already beats the door.
Therefore, I leave the question: how do we build this future today?
*Gabriella Balbino has professional experience in Educational Projects In Company focused on Entrepreneurial Education, Technology and Innovation. He currently holds the position of Content Management Specialist at Frst, Falconi's people acceleration edtech
