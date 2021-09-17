how-to-adjust-the-banco-do-brasil-pix-transfer-limit

The instant payment system (Pix) has generated important changes in the Brazilian economy and, above all, in the financial transactions carried out by the population. The novelty, however, caused a lot of controversy and complaints from users. Banco do Brasil, for example, has imposed limits that do not always correspond to the profile of users and, therefore, can serve more as an obstacle than a security measure.

Fortunately, it is now possible to customize the transaction limits through the app (Android l iOS l Web). While the feature is somewhat sticky — as it requires confirmation through other channels — it does give customers more control. Next, check out the step by step to adjust the transfer limit via Pix.

Step 1: access the Banco do Brasil application and , on the home page, click on the “Menu” tab, located in the lower left corner.

Access the Menu (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: On the next screen, slide the options down.

Swipe down the screen (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Now, select “My Limits”.

Click on “My Limits” (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: through the app, the user can customize the d limit. and all account transactions. To adjust the Pix transfer limit, select the option.

Select “Pix” for continue (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: On the next screen, the current limits will be shown. To change them, tap the “Customize Pix Limits” command, located at the bottom of the page.

Tap the command to customize the limits (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6: the application then informs you that any reductions have automatic approval. But to increase the limit, the user must confirm the action via internet banking or through an ATM. To proceed, click on “Got it”.

Proceed to open the screen of personalization (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 7: Use the yellow button to adjust each threshold. When the process is finished, tap “Confirm”.

Determine the values ​​you prefer (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 8: Finally, enter your password and again , select “Confirm”. As soon as possible, access internet banking on your computer or go to a Banco do Brasil branch to complete the process.

Enter your password and confirm (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to adjust the Banco do Brasil Pix transfer limit.