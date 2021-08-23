mark wood injury: mark wood ruled out of third test against india; Mark Wood out of third Test against India

New Delhi

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third match of the Test series against India. He has an injury to his right shoulder. This news has added to the trouble for the already troubled England.

Wood will remain with the team in Leeds and undergo rehabilitation. They will be examined after the Leeds Test is over and a decision will be taken on them. Wood, took five wickets at Lord’s. He was injured while fielding in the Lord’s Test against India. In the 74th over of the Indian innings, he injured his right shoulder while trying to block Rishabh Pant’s shot at the boundary. The physio examined Wood and then he walked off the field on the fourth day. However, on the fifth day, he bowled fast to the Indian lower order.

England are already on the field without many important players. Players like Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer are not playing in this series against India. For the third test match, he has included Shakib Mahmood in the tee. The third match of the series will be played from August 25.