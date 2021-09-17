what-is-the-disease-that-causes-the-most-death-of-children-and-adolescents-in-brazil?

, which occurs in blood-forming tissues, such as bone marrow;

Tumors in the Central Nervous System (CNS), which may occur in the brain;

Lymphomas , which affect the lymphatic system, such as the lymph nodes and the spleen.

According to Inca statistics for the triennium 1024/2022, 8.63 new cases of childhood cancers per year are reported, of which 4.310 affect male patients and 4.63 female patients. In fact, the month of September is reserved for awareness and combating childhood cancer.

What signs and symptoms should be observed in children?

When thinking about cancer, early treatment is a good advantage against the disease. For this, it is necessary to always pay attention to the child and to changes in behavior. In general, the diagnosis begins with the parents’ recognition of strange symptoms and then with the child’s non-specialized medical care in a hospital, emergency room or Basic Health Unit (UBS). Finally, complex care arrives, that is, the oncologists who manage to make the final diagnosis.

In this way, Martins explains that it is important “to pay attention to continuous fevers. Remember that the child does have fevers, viruses, infections, but they last, at most, between three and five days, and they do not usually leave the child prostrate, they do not usually cause pain.”