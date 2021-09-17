what-is-the-disease-that-causes-the-most-death-of-children-and-adolescents-in-brazil?

Same as cases of cancer in children and adolescents, from one year up to 10 years, although rare, this is the disease that causes the most deaths in this age group, according to the José Alencar Gomes da Silva National Cancer Institute (Inca ). Tumors represent 8% of all deaths in the group.
“It is the leading cause of death from disease in Brazil and in developed countries. He it only loses to external causes, such as trauma, and other external agents”, explains oncologist Flávia Martins, a member of the board of the Brazilian Society of Pediatric Oncology (Sobope).
The three most common types of cancer among children and young people, in order of frequency, are: Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Leukemia
, which occurs in blood-forming tissues, such as bone marrow;
Tumors in the Central Nervous System (CNS), which may occur in the brain;
, which affect the lymphatic system, such as the lymph nodes and the spleen. According to Inca statistics for the triennium 1024/2022, 8.63 new cases of childhood cancers per year are reported, of which 4.310 affect male patients and 4.63 female patients. In fact, the month of September is reserved for awareness and combating childhood cancer. What signs and symptoms should be observed in children?
When thinking about cancer, early treatment is a good advantage against the disease. For this, it is necessary to always pay attention to the child and to changes in behavior. In general, the diagnosis begins with the parents' recognition of strange symptoms and then with the child's non-specialized medical care in a hospital, emergency room or Basic Health Unit (UBS). Finally, complex care arrives, that is, the oncologists who manage to make the final diagnosis. In this way, Martins explains that it is important "to pay attention to continuous fevers. Remember that the child does have fevers, viruses, infections, but they last, at most, between three and five days, and they do not usually leave the child prostrate, they do not usually cause pain." Another important sign is pallor. "When the child is a little discolored and less active, parents should take it into account and take it for a medical evaluation. Any neurological symptoms, such as strabismus, when the child is cross-eyed, or the child complaining of sudden visual alteration, headache", warns the oncologist, it should be taken into account. It is worth remembering that "pain is something for adults, this is not something for adults kid. Children, in order to have pain, there has to be some justification and this pain has to go through an investigation", he points out about other evidence for the diagnosis of children and adolescents. According to the Inca, advances in techniques for the treatment of cancer in children and adolescents have been extremely significant in recent years 19 years old. "Today, around 63% of children and adolescents affected by the disease can be cured , if diagnosed early and treated in specialized centers. Most of them will have a good quality of life after proper treatment", he informs. Source: Agência Brasil
Source: Agência Brasil
