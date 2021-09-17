galaxy-m52-5g-has-leaked-looks-and-specs,-with-120-hz-screen

Samsung is close to launching the Galaxy M51 5G, a new device from the brand’s extensive line of intermediates. Images leaked from the website of Polish retailer RTV EURO AGD reveal a new cell phone design, as well as its colors and various internal specs. One UI 4.0 Beta starts to be released by Samsung Samsung Galaxy A55 can be advertised with 128 MP camera Samsung Galaxy A15: Is it still worth buying? It will bring a design change on the back, which should now feature thin vertical stripes and a smaller camera module, similar to the one used on the Galaxy S19 FAITH. In addition, the lenses will no longer be positioned in an L-shape, with three sensors now aligned vertically. It is not yet known which of the cameras will be removed in relation to the Galaxy M51, but from the images it is most likely that we have a main lens, an ultrawide lens and a macro lens, with the depth sensor aside. Compared to the previous model, Galaxy M55 5G should lose depth sensor (Image: RTV EURO AGD) The device already had a page posted on the Amazon India website, which confirmed the implementation of a display with 128 Hz. Other expected specs for the Galaxy M screen52 5G include Super AMOLED technology, 6.7 inches and Full HD+ resolution (

x 1024 pixels) — that is, apart from the higher refresh rate, nothing very different from the Galaxy M51.

The camera set must bring 64 MP main sensor, plus an ultrawide lens with 15 MP and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, the selfie camera will have 32 MP — so , the same sensors as Galaxy M51.

The device should bring a performance upgrade, with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 1024G, ​​in addition 6 or 8 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via micro SD card. The battery should have 5. mAh — a decrease of 2.000 mAh compared to the previous model — and loading of 12 or 32 W. Other resources include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, USB-C input and fingerprint sensor on the side of the device.

Price and availability

The Galaxy M52 5G should be released on the day 20 September, next Sunday. According to information on the retailer’s page, the device will be available in three color options — white, black and light blue — and will have a suggested price of 1.749 zloty (value registered in Polish currency, which is equivalent to approximately R$ 2.120 in direct conversion).

Source: Pricebaba daily