how-to-connect-a-bluetooth-headset-to-the-nintendo-switch

After four years of its release, the Nintendo Switch has finally received an update that allows you to connect a Bluetooth headset to it. The feature is quite interesting, as it eliminates the need to use an adapter to connect the devices to the console — something that could generate some headache.

However, the novelty has some limitations, such as not being able to use the phone when more than two wireless controllers are connected, and you can’t use the microphone for chat in multiplayer games. Regardless, connecting a Bluetooth headset to the Nintendo Switch is something that can be done quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!