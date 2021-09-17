how-to-connect-a-bluetooth-headset-to-the-nintendo-switch

After four years of its release, the Nintendo Switch has finally received an update that allows you to connect a Bluetooth headset to it. The feature is quite interesting, as it eliminates the need to use an adapter to connect the devices to the console — something that could generate some headache.
- What is EA Play and how it works
- Is it worth signing the Xbox Game Pass?
However, the novelty has some limitations, such as not being able to use the phone when more than two wireless controllers are connected, and you can’t use the microphone for chat in multiplayer games. Regardless, connecting a Bluetooth headset to the Nintendo Switch is something that can be done quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!
- Nintendo Switch | How to Create a Nintendo Account
-
On the Nintendo Switch home screen, go to the “Console Configuration” tab (Screenshot: Diego Sousa)
Step 2: Click on “Bluetooth Audio” on the left side menu.
Click on “Bluetooth Audio” in the left side menu (Screenshot: Diego Sousa)
Step 3
: Wait for the console to recognize the device.
Wait until the console recognizes your console (Screenshot: Diego Sousa) Select the phone and wait until it is paired (Screenshot: Diego Sousa)
Step 5
: Click “OK” to be able to use it normally.
-
What is Nintendo Switch Online? Is it worth signing?
Step 1: From the Nintendo Switch home screen, go to the “Console Setup” tab.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!