charging-electric-cars-in-brazil-has-never-been-easier;-understand

Despite the weak infrastructure for these vehicles, our market has grown substantially in terms of the number of license plates and this has also been reflected in the increase in the number of recharging stations available in the country. Even far from ideal, it's never been so easy to carry an electric vehicle around here.

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Electric Vehicles (ABVE), in a study carried out in partnership with Tupinambá Energia, the number of electric stations grew 50% between March and July 2021, jumping from 500 points for 735 — of these, 735 in operation. The great highlight is the state of São Paulo, which comprises almost half of all units available in Brazil. However, private chargers and those from concessionaires were not accounted for.

In addition, the country’s recharge profile was drawn up, which took into account public places, such as parks and streets; and semi-public, such as shopping malls and supermarkets. In this case, the division looked like this:

