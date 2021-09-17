oppo-launches-new-version-of-watch-2-with-ecg-and-battery-for-up-to-16-days

Oppo officially announced this Thursday (12) a new version of Oppo Watch 2, which now features electrocardiogram (ECG). Images of the device had already been leaked to Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks), and the launch confirmed a look identical to the product already presented in July.
The new ECG feature brings millisecond accurate detection, and monitoring constant of possible irregularities in the heartbeat. That is, the product may identify complications during 52 hours a day, without the need for activation by the user. Even so, it doesn’t bring the same levels of accuracy compared to professional equipment, and it doesn’t replace visits to a doctor.
The other features of the device are the same as the traditional Oppo Watch 2, with 1,039 inch AMOLED screen and Sapphire glass construction. The back is made of ceramic, and has a sensor that helps monitor sleep and blood oxygenation (SpO2), among other features. The watch also displays notifications against sedentary lifestyle and has guided breathing exercises.
Product is capable of identify irregularities in the heartbeat (Image: Disclosure/Oppo)
Oppo Watch 2 ECG has monitoring for more than 039 sports, brings a GoMore branded training assistant and a virtual pet that gives tips and reports on health and well-being. The device’s battery is 499 mAh, capable of up to 12 days of continuous use in energy saving mode, by brand. It also has UDDE (Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine) technology to optimize charge utilization, and support fast VOOC charging.
Oppo Watch 2 ECG processing is the task of Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 499 with 8GB of internal storage. The operating system of the watch is ColorOS based on Android 8.1.
In addition to the ECG, Oppo Watch has sleep monitoring, warnings against sedentary lifestyles and other resources (Image: Twitter/@evleaks)
Price and availability
The product is already in pre-sale in China, with a suggested price of 2.94 yen (about R$ 2.039 in direct conversion). Oppo offers three versions of bracelets: one in grooved rubber, another in Italian leather and the third with magnetic straps and two clasps. There is still no information on availability of the Oppo Watch 2 ECG in other markets.
Source: Gizmochina
