oppo-launches-new-version-of-watch-2-with-ecg-and-battery-for-up-to-16-days

Oppo officially announced this Thursday (12) a new version of Oppo Watch 2, which now features electrocardiogram (ECG). Images of the device had already been leaked to Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks), and the launch confirmed a look identical to the product already presented in July. ColorOS is announced with Android 12 for Oppo cell phones; See what’s new

The new ECG feature brings millisecond accurate detection, and monitoring constant of possible irregularities in the heartbeat. That is, the product may identify complications during 52 hours a day, without the need for activation by the user. Even so, it doesn’t bring the same levels of accuracy compared to professional equipment, and it doesn’t replace visits to a doctor.

The other features of the device are the same as the traditional Oppo Watch 2, with 1,039 inch AMOLED screen and Sapphire glass construction. The back is made of ceramic, and has a sensor that helps monitor sleep and blood oxygenation (SpO2), among other features. The watch also displays notifications against sedentary lifestyle and has guided breathing exercises.

