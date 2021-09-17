how-to-use-reload-game

How to redeem codes in Free Fire

With that in mind, Garena gave players a safe place to make purchases of the domestic currency, the Recarga Jogo website.

Step 1: Make sure that the account you are using to access the Recharge Game is the same one you use in Free Fire or Speed ​​Drifters.

Step 2: When accessing the site, you can find the two game options and, in the part at the top, it is possible to login through the Garena account or Facebook.

Select the account you use to access the titles to access the Game Recharge (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 3: choose the game and a new screen will open, with payment options and the amount of diamonds you want to purchase.

After choosing the game, the payment options and amount of diamonds will appear (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4: after choosing the amount and payment method, you will be directed to a new page that differs according to the payment option. Enter the requested data and click on “Send”.

502332 Go to the next page to complete the process and wait for the diamonds to fall into your account (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Once the payment has been made, the player will have the diamonds in the account of the chosen game. If you don’t show up on time, wait a few minutes until the operation is finished and enjoy!