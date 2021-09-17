microsoft-initiative-to-empower-black-women-in-technology

The third class of Black Women in Tech is open until Sunday (). Microsoft’s training program seeks to train black women for the technology market.

Nubank’s initiative seeks women for the area of ​​software engineering



Magalu opens applications for the IT program with scholarships for women

Startup paulistana connects women from the IT area to vacancies in the domestic market

Conceived and led by company employees and company Diversity and Inclusion volunteers, the initiative wants to reduce the gap of professionals specialized in technology while increasing gender and racial equality in the segment. The first edition of Black Women in Tech graduated 22 women and the second class had 35 qualified students.

They are 35 vacancies for black and brown women to participate in free mentoring focused on technical certifications Microsoft Azure Fundamentals and Security Fundamentals. The project also offers soft skills, career development and basic English modules.