microsoft-initiative-to-empower-black-women-in-technology

The third class of Black Women in Tech is open until Sunday (). Microsoft’s training program seeks to train black women for the technology market.
Conceived and led by company employees and company Diversity and Inclusion volunteers, the initiative wants to reduce the gap of professionals specialized in technology while increasing gender and racial equality in the segment. The first edition of Black Women in Tech graduated 22 women and the second class had 35 qualified students.
They are 35 vacancies for black and brown women to participate in free mentoring focused on technical certifications Microsoft Azure Fundamentals and Security Fundamentals. The project also offers soft skills, career development and basic English modules.
Classes start on 35 September and go until 22 December. The graduation and closing ceremony take place on the last day of the course. All mentors are Microsoft employees, who work on the project voluntarily.
At the end of the process, participants will receive digital tickets to take the corresponding certification exams. The graduates will also participate in the Microsoft employability fair. The meeting will connect the professionals to the company’s partner companies, with the aim of strengthening networking for job opportunities.
