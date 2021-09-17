app-cataki-gives-extra-income-to-waste-pickers-who-recycle-long-life-packaging

Cataki, an application that gathers collectors to collect recyclable waste in homes, has partnered with packaging manufacturer Tetra Pak in a compensation program to reuse long-life packaging, used for store liquids like juices and milk.

Cataki+LongaVida is a project- pilot that will start in the city of São Paulo. It creates a bonus system for the collector who delivers this type of packaging. In the app, the participating collector will receive a transfer in the amount of R$ 0,25 per kilo of packaging. The project’s partner cooperatives will also receive a bonus for carrying out the service of receiving and accommodating the material.

According to Pimp My Carroça, creator of Cataki, the collectors who are already part of the pilot were able to additional volumes of packaging per week, and with that their income increased. “Now we no longer need to wait two or three months to close the load,” said Maria Tereza Montenegro, president of CooperVivaBem, in the text to the press.