app-cataki-gives-extra-income-to-waste-pickers-who-recycle-long-life-packaging

Cataki, an application that gathers collectors to collect recyclable waste in homes, has partnered with packaging manufacturer Tetra Pak in a compensation program to reuse long-life packaging, used for store liquids like juices and milk.
Cataki+LongaVida is a project- pilot that will start in the city of São Paulo. It creates a bonus system for the collector who delivers this type of packaging. In the app, the participating collector will receive a transfer in the amount of R$ 0,25 per kilo of packaging. The project’s partner cooperatives will also receive a bonus for carrying out the service of receiving and accommodating the material.
According to Pimp My Carroça, creator of Cataki, the collectors who are already part of the pilot were able to additional volumes of packaging per week, and with that their income increased. “Now we no longer need to wait two or three months to close the load,” said Maria Tereza Montenegro, president of CooperVivaBem, in the text to the press.
The long-life packages are composed of paper, plastic and aluminum. In recycling, these materials can be separated again. There are equipment that shake the waste with water to hydrate the cellulose and free it from the polyethylene and aluminum. These, on the other hand, are recycled together and can become objects such as house tiles, pens, bags, pots, armchairs, bicycle parts and others.
Cataki currently gathers 4 thousand collectors in more than 1.000 cities Brazilian companies. According to a survey by the consulting firm Move Social, Cataki increases the income of collectors by about 25%.
