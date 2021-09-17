How to Watch Picture-in-Picture Video on Microsoft Edge

September 17, 2021
Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | Desktop) is one of the latest browsers to adopt the Picture-in-Picture (PiP), or Picture-in-Picture, function that allows watch videos in a floating pop-up window. Among the platforms that the mode works on is YouTube, as long as you open the service in your web browser. Other platforms, such as Netflix and Prime Video, are also supported, but in this case through an extension.

The best thing is that the feature is built into the browser itself, without you having to install external plugins, and works both on Windows and Mac — as long as the Edge is running its latest version. Want to learn how to watch eclipse videos in PiP mode? That’s what we’ll teach you next.

How to Watch Picture-in-Picture Videos on Microsoft Edge

On YouTube

Step 1 :

open any video you want to watch in PiP on YouTube.

Step 2:

Using the right mouse button, click on any part of the video. A small menu of options will be displayed, but ignore it.

The first time you Clicking the right mouse button will display a menu. Ignore it (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3:

move the cursor mouse to any area of ​​the video and right click again to pop up a new menu. Locate the “Picture in Picture” option. Click on it.

Important: do not right-click in the same place as the first menu, as the “Picture-in-Picture” option will not be displayed.

On the second click with the right button, the menu will appear with the PiP function (Capture of screen: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4:

the video window in question will be in a smaller size and superimposed on the rest of the page.

The video will be reduced and will be on top of the other windows (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: if you prefer, you can move and position the PiP window in any direction. There are also controls for pausing the video or returning it to the original Microsoft Edge tab. In addition, you can change the size of the PiP window by placing the cursor over one of the edges of the pop-up.

By placing the mouse cursor on one of the edges, you can change the size. You can also move the player anywhere on the screen (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7:

to close the window in Picture-in-Picture mode, click the “X” button, in the upper right corner of the pop-up window. The video will return to the original tab.

To close the Picture-in-Picture mode, just click on the “X” inside the player (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

On other platforms

By running the same engine as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge has access to Google’s browser store and almost all of its extensions. For some reason, the Picture-in-Picture Extension add-on, provided by Google itself, is not available on Edge. However, there are other compatible extensions.

The one we are using as an example is PiP – Picture in Picture Plus. In our tests, it worked with YouTube, Netflix, Vimeo, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and even videos that appeared on the Twitter timeline.

Step 1:

go to the PiP extension page – Picture in Picture Plus on Microsoft Edge and click “Get” to start the download.

Download the extension in Microsoft Edge (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

then, click on “Add extension”.

(Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 3:

a new icon will be added in the upper right corner of the window, right next to the address bar. When watching a video, just click on it to minimize the content to a floating window, or use the shortcut “Alt” + “P” (“⌥” + “P”, on macOS).

When the extension is installed, it will gain a dedicated button next to the address bar. Click on a window with video to activate it (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4:

just like on YouTube, you can also adjust the player’s size by placing the mouse cursor over the edges. To pause or resume playback, click the command button in the center of the pop-up window. If you want to close the window, click on the “X” in the upper right corner.

The video will be reduced in size. The window can be moved or resized (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Ready! You learned how to put an open video on Microsoft Edge in Picture-in-Picture mode. The feature is very useful if you want to watch a video while performing another task on the computer, without having to keep the original guide of the video taking up more space.

