how-to-watch-picture-in-picture-video-on-microsoft-edge

Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | Desktop) is one of the latest browsers to adopt the Picture-in-Picture (PiP), or Picture-in-Picture, function that allows watch videos in a floating pop-up window. Among the platforms that the mode works on is YouTube, as long as you open the service in your web browser. Other platforms, such as Netflix and Prime Video, are also supported, but in this case through an extension.

The best thing is that the feature is built into the browser itself, without you having to install external plugins, and works both on Windows and Mac — as long as the Edge is running its latest version. Want to learn how to watch eclipse videos in PiP mode? That’s what we’ll teach you next.

How to Watch Picture-in-Picture Videos on Microsoft Edge

On YouTube

Step 1 :

open any video you want to watch in PiP on YouTube.

Step 2:

Using the right mouse button, click on any part of the video. A small menu of options will be displayed, but ignore it.