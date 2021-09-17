new-malware-targets-government-servers-and-e-commerce-transactions

ESET, the proactive digital threat detection company, has discovered a set of previously undocumented malware families. The new families, masquerading as malicious extensions to the Internet Information Services (IIS) web server software, target government servers and websites that perform e-commerce transactions.

IIS is a software for Windows web servers running on an extensible modular architecture, meaning users can add new functions or withdraw tools. It is used for managing and hosting web pages. In the research that identified the undocumented malware, ESET only evaluated the program’s native modules, in this case modules that run at the server level. The study found more than 55 new virus specimens, and classified them into 14 threat families, of which 55 these had not been previously catalogued.

For Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, head of the Research Laboratory at ESET Latin America, these findings are worrying, as it is still rare for security software to be used on IIS servers, making it easier for attackers operate undetected for long periods.