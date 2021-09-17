How to know the value of the dollar in real

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 17, 2021
0
how-to-know-the-value-of-the-dollar-in-real

If you need to travel abroad, or even make an international purchase, without a doubt you need to be aware and know the value of the dollar in real or vice versa. In this way, it is possible to understand exactly how much you will need to disburse, no surprises.

  • How to use Google currency converter
  • 5 best apps to track market actions

    For faster conversions, it is best to use Google’s own currency conversion tool (which uses the commercial dollar quote). However, if you want to make more accurate calculations, you can use the Dollar Today website (which uses the tourism dollar quotation).

    • What is and how Nubank’s Nu Invest platform works
    • Get to know them 10 best digital banks and what they offer

      • Regardless of your choice, both options can be used quickly and conveniently. Check below how to know the dollar value in Real using each one of them!

      Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

        How to know the value of dollar in real

        Step 1

        : Go to Google and search for “Dollar”.

        Open Google and search for “Dollar” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

        Step 2: then , use the platform to perform the conversion, entering the desired amount in the “US Dollar” field. The conversion will be performed automatically.

          Right away, use the platform to find the dollar value in real (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

          Step 3: to change from dollar to real, tap “US dollar” and, in the pop-up that opens, then select “Brazilian real”.

          To change currency, change “US Dollar” to “Brazilian Real” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

          Step 4: enter the amount in reais to see the conversion to the dollar.

          Enter the value to convert (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

        How to know the value of the tourism dollar in real

        Step 1: through a web browser, access the Dollar Today website and enter the amount that you want to convert.

        Through from a browser, go to the Dollar Today website (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

        Step 2: the conversion will be automatically displayed next.

    • Enter the amount to be converted in the indicated field (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Ready! Now you can know the value of the dollar in real in two different ways.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
    502711 502711

    502711 502711

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 17, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button