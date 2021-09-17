how-to-know-the-value-of-the-dollar-in-real

If you need to travel abroad, or even make an international purchase, without a doubt you need to be aware and know the value of the dollar in real or vice versa. In this way, it is possible to understand exactly how much you will need to disburse, no surprises.
For faster conversions, it is best to use Google’s own currency conversion tool (which uses the commercial dollar quote). However, if you want to make more accurate calculations, you can use the Dollar Today website (which uses the tourism dollar quotation).
Regardless of your choice, both options can be used quickly and conveniently. Check below how to know the dollar value in Real using each one of them!
How to know the value of dollar in real
Step 1
: Go to Google and search for “Dollar”.
How to know the value of the tourism dollar in real
Step 1: through a web browser, access the Dollar Today website and enter the amount that you want to convert.
Step 2: the conversion will be automatically displayed next.
Ready! Now you can know the value of the dollar in real in two different ways.
