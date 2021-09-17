how-to-know-the-value-of-the-dollar-in-real

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Regardless of your choice, both options can be used quickly and conveniently. Check below how to know the dollar value in Real using each one of them!

For faster conversions, it is best to use Google’s own currency conversion tool (which uses the commercial dollar quote). However, if you want to make more accurate calculations, you can use the Dollar Today website (which uses the tourism dollar quotation).

How to know the value of dollar in real

Step 1

: Go to Google and search for “Dollar”. Open Google and search for “Dollar” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2: then , use the platform to perform the conversion, entering the desired amount in the “US Dollar” field. The conversion will be performed automatically. Right away, use the platform to find the dollar value in real (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3: to change from dollar to real, tap “US dollar” and, in the pop-up that opens, then select “Brazilian real”. To change currency, change “US Dollar” to “Brazilian Real” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4: enter the amount in reais to see the conversion to the dollar. Enter the value to convert (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to know the value of the tourism dollar in real

Step 1: through a web browser, access the Dollar Today website and enter the amount that you want to convert.

Through from a browser, go to the Dollar Today website (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: the conversion will be automatically displayed next.