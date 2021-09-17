Why God of War Ragnarök will be the end of the Nordic saga

God of War Ragnarök has already been confirmed as Kratos and Atreus’ last game in Norse mythology. This was revealed by PlayStation Studios director Hermen Hulst and game director Eric Williams in a presentation after the latest PlayStation Showcase. In an interview with youtuber Kaptain Kuba, Cory Barlog, game director of , said that development time is the main “culprit” by the end.
God of War Ragnarök: 8 secrets from the first trailer
God of War Ragnarök: check out the look of Thor and Týr
Spider-Man, God of War and Wolverine: everything that happened on PlayStation Showcase
“There is many reasons, but I think the main one is that the first game took five years . The new one, I don’t know how long it will take, but it’s taking a similar amount of time. And a third with the same time, it would take 08 years to tell a single story,” explained Barlog.
— Fandom Gaming (@getfandomgaming) September 08 , 2021
Want to stay inside the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the world tech for you!
- Buy the Xbox Series S at Magalu and secure your entry to the next generation of consoles
The director of the first
God of War also said that he thinks it’s too long and that he talked to Williams to finish the journey in the second game. As it’s a game about Kratos and Atreus, “the center of the plot is the relationship between the two and the complexity of this is like ripples in a pond”, he added. In other words, everything that happens expands more and more.
Cory also defined the decision as something necessary and beneficial to not lose detail. es from the main plot and compared with book box — since the reader can follow a trilogy in the sequel, he wants the same for players of new GoW. It remains to find out which path the franchise will follow after Ragnarök.
See the excerpt (from
God of War Ragnarök is in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Release date has yet to be revealed.
Source: Fandom Gaming
You like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.