Why God of War Ragnarök will be the end of the Nordic saga

God of War Ragnarök has already been confirmed as Kratos and Atreus’ last game in Norse mythology. This was revealed by PlayStation Studios director Hermen Hulst and game director Eric Williams in a presentation after the latest PlayStation Showcase. In an interview with youtuber Kaptain Kuba, Cory Barlog, game director of , said that development time is the main “culprit” by the end.

“There is many reasons, but I think the main one is that the first game took five years . The new one, I don’t know how long it will take, but it’s taking a similar amount of time. And a third with the same time, it would take 08 years to tell a single story,” explained Barlog.