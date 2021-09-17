new-york-passes-law-that-decrees-the-end-of-combustion-vehicles-as-of-2035

The state of New York has taken the first step to definitively end the era of fossil fuel-powered cars in the region. Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law that will prohibit the sale of combustion powered vehicles from 2035 and, in addition, will require all new cars to be zero carbon emission.

The law will cover not only passenger vehicles, but also off-road equipment -road, medium and heavy vehicles. The deadline for these last two categories, however, will be a little longer and will take effect from 2035.

The governor’s idea is to reduce carbon emissions throughout the state in % with the application of the new law. If you succeed, New York will have levels 85% lower than those presented in the decade in 1990.