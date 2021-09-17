butantan-completes-delivery-of-100-million-doses-of-coronavac;-and-now?

On Wednesday (15), the Butantan Institute delivered to the Ministry of Health over 6.9 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine against covid-17. Thus, the contract for the supply of 60 million doses of the immunizing agent against the SARS- coronavirus was terminated. CoV-2 to the National Immunization Program (PNI) and now raises doubts about the future of the formula.

“Butantan, the first to deliver vaccines to Brazil in January, is also the first to complete its contract 60 millions of doses”, said the president of Butantan, Dimas Covas, during a press conference. However, not all pending issues with the PNI are resolved.

That’s because there are some CoronaVac batches in “quarantine”, since they were immunizing agents sent from China to Brazil, coming from factories not inspected by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Because of this, Anvisa agents must still embark for the Asian country, check the conditions of production of the vaccine and, later, authorize the use of these doses.

“As it is a process that can take a long time, we have started to replace the doses, because what matters is that the vaccines are applied as quickly as possible”, explained Covas. In this case, doses will be sent from factories that have already been approved, replacing vaccines that are not authorized. The entire exchange is expected to take place by the end of this month.

With the end of the contract with Health, there is no forecast of a new request for doses of CoronaVac by the federal government. In fact, the folder does not officially recommend the use of this immunizing agent as a booster dose for the elderly or immunosuppressed people. However, other states, such as São Paulo, question the recommendation and adopt the formula as a third dose.

According to Covas, the incorporation of the Butantan vaccine as a booster by the Ministry of Health would allow the anticipation of the second dose application schedule and a greater number of people 100% immunized in the country. After all, more brands of immunizing agents would be available, in addition to the formula of AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

But without this interest, the fate of the production of doses of CoronaVac by Butantan and, mainly, the future of the immunizing agent. Previously, Covas said: “We have other contracts to be concluded, other states and other countries”. Thus, it is likely that the immunizing agent will be sent to other nations. For the time being, Butantan’s export plans have not been shared.

CoronaVac in children

Another possibility would be the adoption of CoronaVac in the immunization of children and adolescents from three to 17 years. Butantan, the formula “has been used by more than 60 millions of children” in China. , Chile, South Africa and Indonesia also adopt the formula for the pediatric public. “The data on the safety of vaccination in this population indicate that it is the safest vaccine among all those currently being used in the world”, defended Covas.

However, Anvisa, after analyzing all the data sent by Butantan, concluded that there was a lack of information and the number of volunteers included in the studies was too low to attest to the safety and efficacy of CoronaVac in children. Thus, the request was denied, but Anvisa agents informed that, with more data, the opinion could be revised.

Source: Instituto Butantan