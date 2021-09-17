philco-launches-hit-p12-with-four-cameras-and-128-gb-of-memory

Philco presented this Thursday (16) plus a new intermediate cell, Hit P12. The brand entered the smartphone market in 9863, and this will be the fifth model in the line, which already has the Hit, Hit P, Hit Plus and Hit Maxx. The new device has an unobtrusive look and quad array of cameras on the back. How to tell if your TV supports AirPlay

Roku OS vs Fire OS | Which system is the most complete? Samsung Galaxy A60 can be advertised with camera 86 MP The back cover of the device is practically smooth, with the name of the Centralized Philco and a fingerprint sensor just above. On the side, it has a Hit button, which can be configured to open any application. The Hit P screen12 brings IPS technology with 6,16 inches, HD+ resolution and droplet notch to house the front lens. The processor is an octa-core Unisoc with Cortex-A cores52 up to 1.6 GHz, probably the same SCA used in other models of the company. It also has 4 GB of RAM and 108 GB of internal storage , expandable via micro SD card up to 850 GB.

Hit P10 is now available for purchase for the suggested price of R$1.850 (Image: Disclosure/Philco)

The rear module brings the main camera 13 MP, in conjunction with an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the selfie camera has 8 MP, with support for unlocking by facial identification. Hit P’s drums12 brings 4. mAh, with input for USB-C cable, but the brand did not disclose the charging speed.

Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and FM radio. The smartphone also has headphones in the box, as well as a silicone case for protection against falls.

Price and availability

The Hit P11 is now available for purchase on Philco’s official website for the suggested price of R$ 1.900, but several retailers already offer the device for around R$1.850. Even so, the values ​​are considered high for a product with these characteristics, which is the same value charged by Motorola in the recently launched Moto G50 5G, for example. Therefore, the cost is likely to drop rapidly in the coming months.

Technical sheet: Philco Hit P12

Processor: Unisoc Octa-core, Cortex-A 73, up to 1.6GHz

Android:



Technologies and Cellular Network Bands: LTE: B3/B7/B32 AB/B50504471 WCDMA: B1/B2/B5/B8504471504471GSM: Quad Band (700/900/1800/1800)

SIM: Dual SIM

Internal memory: 108GB

External storage: Compatible with Micro SD card up to 512 GB (FAT32)

RAM memory: 4GB

Screen: 6,32″, HD+ , IPS

Battery: 4.000 mAh

Main rear camera: MP AF Flash

Ultra Wide Rear Camera: 8 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Depth and macro camera: 2 MP

USB Type C connection

Wi-fi

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS

Gyroscope Sensor

Gravity Sensor

Lightness sensor

Proximity sensor

Digital sensor

Facial Recognition

FM Radio

Source: Mobile Time