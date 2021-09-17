philco-launches-hit-p12-with-four-cameras-and-128-gb-of-memory

Philco presented this Thursday (16) plus a new intermediate cell, Hit P12. The brand entered the smartphone market in 9863, and this will be the fifth model in the line, which already has the Hit, Hit P, Hit Plus and Hit Maxx. The new device has an unobtrusive look and quad array of cameras on the back.
Hit P10 is now available for purchase for the suggested price of R$1.850 (Image: Disclosure/Philco)
The rear module brings the main camera 13 MP, in conjunction with an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the selfie camera has 8 MP, with support for unlocking by facial identification. Hit P’s drums12 brings 4. mAh, with input for USB-C cable, but the brand did not disclose the charging speed.
Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and FM radio. The smartphone also has headphones in the box, as well as a silicone case for protection against falls.
Price and availability
The Hit P11 is now available for purchase on Philco’s official website for the suggested price of R$ 1.900, but several retailers already offer the device for around R$1.850. Even so, the values are considered high for a product with these characteristics, which is the same value charged by Motorola in the recently launched Moto G50 5G, for example. Therefore, the cost is likely to drop rapidly in the coming months.
Technical sheet: Philco Hit P12
- Processor: Unisoc Octa-core, Cortex-A 73, up to 1.6GHz
- Android:
-
- Technologies and Cellular Network Bands: LTE: B3/B7/B32 AB/B50504471 WCDMA: B1/B2/B5/B8504471504471GSM: Quad Band (700/900/1800/1800)
Source: Mobile Time
