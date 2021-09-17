x-men-will-have-their-own-captain-america-in-the-comics

The X-Men historically have very different methods from Captain America’s; while mutants often face threats together as a family, Avenger has fought like a soldier since World War II—excepting exceptions like Cable, who also uses military approaches. But the X-Men #6 magazine, which will come out in December in the US, will bring a character who could become the “mutant Captain America”.
According to the synopsis, the story becomes calls What Happened to Captain Krakoa?
Marvel reset the X-Men magazine after the event Hellfire Gala