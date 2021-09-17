x-men-will-have-their-own-captain-america-in-the-comics

The X-Men historically have very different methods from Captain America’s; while mutants often face threats together as a family, Avenger has fought like a soldier since World War II—excepting exceptions like Cable, who also uses military approaches. But the X-Men #6 magazine, which will come out in December in the US, will bring a character who could become the “mutant Captain America”.

According to the synopsis, the story becomes calls What Happened to Captain Krakoa?

According to the synopsis, the story becomes calls What Happened to Captain Krakoa?

and says, "There's a new hero in the X-Men Who is he? Why is he here? And why doesn't Cyclops want him on the team?" Scott Summers currently holds the post of Captain Commanding Island Krakoa, which is now a nation-state, and apparently has some reason to distrust the new (supposed) hero. The synopsis continues: "The heroes of Krakoa have another gift for their home planet: a selfless hero from the shores of Krakoa who will defend the Earth to his last breath." The current arc features writer Gerry Duggan (Carrascos, Cable) and artist Pepe Larraz ( House of X, X of Swords) as a creative team. Cover of X-Men 6 ( Image: Disclosure/Marvel)

