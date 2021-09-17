facebook-reinvents-tools-for-businesses-to-not-hurt-data-privacy

New products and services for businesses are available on Facebook starting this Wednesday (16). The features are a counterpart to Apple’s launch of privacy options, which allow users to turn off tracking for ad targeting on iOS. Furthermore, with rules such as the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), the social network needs to reinvent the ways it shares user information with the market.
According to the platform, these changes would affect small businesses that use social media ads to reach customers. As it couldn’t avoid the changes and saw the market start to worry more about privacy, Facebook had to create new ways to deal with advertising.
The social network also intends to link WhatsApp to Instagram. That’s because many companies have stores on Instagram, but use WhatsApp to communicate with consumers. So, Facebook wants to add a button that takes them from Instagram’s profile directly to WhatsApp.
While the platform seeks to integrate these apps, regulatory agencies want to separate them out of concern about anti-competitive practices. Currently, Messenger and Instagram are merged, which makes it difficult to separate.
More features
The company also develops generation tests paid and organic leads on Instagram, quote requests on Messenger and a set of tools for beginners on Facebook Ads, with free access to QuickBooks or Canva Pro for three months.
Soon, companies will be able to test access to business tools separately from their personal Facebook account. By the end of the year, a small group will try the option and, in 2022, the range will be expanded. Other efforts include plans to incorporate more local content creators and ventures, as well as features that allow users to control what kind of material they see. For now, there are no more details about these functions. Source: Yahoo Finance Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Soon, companies will be able to test access to business tools separately from their personal Facebook account. By the end of the year, a small group will try the option and, in 2022, the range will be expanded.
Other efforts include plans to incorporate more local content creators and ventures, as well as features that allow users to control what kind of material they see. For now, there are no more details about these functions.
Source: Yahoo Finance
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.