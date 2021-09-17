facebook-reinvents-tools-for-businesses-to-not-hurt-data-privacy

New products and services for businesses are available on Facebook starting this Wednesday (16). The features are a counterpart to Apple’s launch of privacy options, which allow users to turn off tracking for ad targeting on iOS. Furthermore, with rules such as the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), the social network needs to reinvent the ways it shares user information with the market.

According to the platform, these changes would affect small businesses that use social media ads to reach customers. As it couldn’t avoid the changes and saw the market start to worry more about privacy, Facebook had to create new ways to deal with advertising.

Image: Reproduction/Pixabay With the ability to track down customers — according to a study by Flurry Analytics — the platform has developed functions to allow companies to better position themselves with relevant audiences. With this, they will be able to reach consumers, advertise to them, interact with customers in different apps on the network, and so on. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! One of the company’s experiments tested ways to get consumers to know companies based on topics of interest. The function allows them to find companies they may like and Facebook to create a database of users based on the content they prefer. Easier conversations Over time, businesses may even pay for better positioning. For now, the social network will offer the option to more users in the US, as well as launch it in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa and the UK United. In addition, the platform wants to facilitate conversations between companies and their customers. Currently, they can buy ads to encourage contacts on Messenger, Instagram or WhatsApp, but the new function will allow them to choose all platforms and Facebook itself will direct contacts to the places where they are most likely to occur. Image: Reproduction/Pexels/Luca Sammarco

The social network also intends to link WhatsApp to Instagram. That’s because many companies have stores on Instagram, but use WhatsApp to communicate with consumers. So, Facebook wants to add a button that takes them from Instagram’s profile directly to WhatsApp.

While the platform seeks to integrate these apps, regulatory agencies want to separate them out of concern about anti-competitive practices. Currently, Messenger and Instagram are merged, which makes it difficult to separate.

