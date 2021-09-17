the-5-hottest-movies-available-on-hbo-max

Attention: this article is not suitable for minors!

There are times in life when we just want a little naughtiness. Nothing heavy, just the good old dog, as a certain philosopher out there used to say. It’s that time to disconnect from the world, sit on the couch and watch a movie a little spicier to let your imagination go wild or even to wake up that itch. And luckily, HBO Max has some good content options.

They are very varied productions — and some of them quite classic — that take advantage of the highest rating to raise the tone in sensuality or even in the boldest scenes to tell their stories. Again, nothing free or explicit, just enough to raise the temperature and make things more interesting.

So much so that it’s important to point out that these spiciest movies available on HBO Max use these scenes to give weight to your script, either to make humor around it or even to create drama or tension around the situation—which shows that sex can be used for multiple purposes within a plot. Still, we recommend not calling the family for a popcorn session to avoid further embarrassment. Just for guarantee, right?

5. Taking the Delay