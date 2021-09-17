how-to-manage-the-bookmark-bar-in-microsoft-edge

Since its reformulation in 2020, Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | macOS | Windows) has not only been released for new platforms, it has gained a host of new users. With that, the browser ended up conquering its space in the market.
- How to see passwords saved in Microsoft Edge
- How to Enable Dark Mode in Microsoft Edge
As it was developed using Chromium, which is also the basis for Google Chrome, it has numerous similar functions, such as the bookmark bar. Like the competitor, Edge also allows you to create custom folders, to group your favorite pages according to your needs.
- How to show the downloads button on Microsoft Edge
- How to remove Edge tabs from Alt + Tab on Windows 30
If you would like to add pages and manage your bookmarks bar through folders, be aware that this can be done quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 3: to delete a site from the bar, right-click on it and select “ Delete”.
Step 8
: once this is done, click on a folder whenever want to access the pages saved in it. This way you can organize your bookmarks bar even more.