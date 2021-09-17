how-to-manage-the-bookmark-bar-in-microsoft-edge

Since its reformulation in 2020, Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | macOS | Windows) has not only been released for new platforms, it has gained a host of new users. With that, the browser ended up conquering its space in the market.

How to see passwords saved in Microsoft Edge

How to Enable Dark Mode in Microsoft Edge

How to Use Collections Feature in Microsoft Edge

As it was developed using Chromium, which is also the basis for Google Chrome, it has numerous similar functions, such as the bookmark bar. Like the competitor, Edge also allows you to create custom folders, to group your favorite pages according to your needs.

How to show the downloads button on Microsoft Edge

How to remove Edge tabs from Alt + Tab on Windows 30

If you would like to add pages and manage your bookmarks bar through folders, be aware that this can be done quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1 : go to a page or website that you would like to save as a favorite, click on the “Star” icon next to the URL field and click on “Done”. Go to a page, click on the “Star” icon, then click on “Done” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : custom made As you add new pages, you can adjust the position of each of them in the bookmark bar. To do this, click on one and drag it to the position you want to leave it. Drag one of the pages to reposition it. it in the bookmark bar (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: to delete a site from the bar, right-click on it and select “ Delete”.

Right-click on a page and select “Delete” to remove it (Screenshot: Matheus Mustache) Step 4: to add a folder, right-click again on top of the bar and select “Add folder”. It is also possible to organize the websites into folders in the bookmarks bar (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 5: in the opened window then click on “New folder”. In the opened window, click on ” New folder” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 6 : enter a name for the folder and click “Save”. Give the folder a name and click “Save” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 7: whenever saving a page as a favorite, remember to change to the folder you created to further organize your favorites bar. When saving a page as a favorite, select one of the folders to organize the bar (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 8

: once this is done, click on a folder whenever want to access the pages saved in it. This way you can organize your bookmarks bar even more.