evil-criticism-│-when-terror-is-lost-in-its-own-playfulness

From the second third of the film, he leaves the terror aside to focus on chasing the creature (Image : Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

The idea of ​​the inverted entity works well when it is plunged into shadows, because it causes a strangeness that is uncomfortable. After all, you have no idea what that thing is. However, when this is put in the light, you can only laugh at how bizarre and absurd it is.

This is where it seems that James Wan decided to make a B movie on purpose. So much so that he not only takes Gabriel out of the darkness of uncertainty, but also creates an entire sequence with him in an all-lit room to highlight all the absurdities of the proposal and even make clear the production defects. You can clearly see the latex mask, the wigs in different shades, and even the actor’s movement under the overcoat — for some reason, the monster needs an overcoat to attack and there’s a whole swath dedicated to him going after the outfit to get back to acting. It’s almost as if Wan wants the viewer to laugh about it all.

Interestingly, this whole show of bizarre happens at the same moment that everything is explained and the revelations are made. And that’s why the impression is that everything was done on purpose to take the focus away from other, slightly more complicated problems. Almost as in the illusion of a magician, who pulls the audience’s attention to a point so that they don’t notice what happens next door, Maligno opens up all this weirdness at the same time to throw under the rug the reason for Gabriel’s supernatural powers, which are used all the time by the script, but which have no justification for existing.

Part of the acting doesn’t help much to keep the story at a frightening level (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

And it’s not even possible to say that this leap from horror to comic is a metaphor for our nocturnal fears that turn out to be ridiculous in the light of day, since the whole relationship with sleep paralysis is so little explored that finding analogies in it would be an overinterpretation of ours. At best, the message the film explores is that relationships built over a lifetime can be stronger and healthier than blood relationships—but, again, this ends up having very little impact on the plot.

A little horror, but still interesting

It all does with that Evil can hardly be classified as a horror film, as the genre is found only in the first third of the plot. From there, when you kill the riddle, it becomes something else, much more oriented to persecution and suspense and with a hint of involuntary comedy.