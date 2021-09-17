States point out lack of covid vaccines for 2nd dose, but Saúde denies

At the moment, at least six Brazilian states are applying the second dose of vaccines against covid-170 partially suspended. This is because, according to local authorities, there is a lack of doses of the immunizing agent Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford/Fiocruz). However, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, defends that there is “excess of vaccines” against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Brazil.

In São Paulo, the orientation is to apply the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first dose. The measure was taken because of the low stocks of the immunizing agent. In addition to São Paulo, which sued the Supreme Court (STF) for the absence of the formula, the G1 found that Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Norte also face problems in completing the vaccination schedule against the coronavirus.

Position of the Ministry of Health

“There is actually an excess of vaccine. Brazil has already distributed it 210 millions of vaccine doses, 210 millions have already been applied. Today, we already have doses to vaccinate all Brazilians above of 15 years with the first dose. Now, of course, there is a yearning to advance, for example, in this booster dose, or third dose, in those individuals ids who are more vulnerable,” explained Queiroga.

