LoL, Valorant | Riot Announces New Client for Company Games

This Thursday (16) , Riot Games has announced that League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift

, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra will be merged into a single program. In the coming weeks, PC gamers will be able to access the developer’s games through the Riot Client.

    The new software will be implemented in 20 September and the company’s goal is to have everything ready by the October 4th. Players will not need to do any additional downloads as the new server will come as a common system update.

    A new user interface will be created, with simplified functions and second to Riot, “it will be easier to discover and access all the content”. Inside the program, each game will have its own homepage with dynamic effects, something similar to what we see on consoles.

    The customer will count with automatic updates for all the games the player has, news about the titles and, as already mentioned, direct access to each game.

      • Source: Riot Games

