LoL, Valorant | Riot Announces New Client for Company Games

This Thursday (16) , Riot Games has announced that League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift
, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra will be merged into a single program. In the coming weeks, PC gamers will be able to access the developer’s games through the Riot Client.
- VALORANT player, NTK has already been arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend
- Game Pass for PC gives access to more than 100 games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for you to have multiplayer fun with friends
The customer will count with automatic updates for all the games the player has, news about the titles and, as already mentioned, direct access to each game.