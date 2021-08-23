pakistan vs west indies second test match report fawad alam century: pakistan vs west indies second test match fawad alam century

Kingston (Jamaica)
Fawad Alam’s century and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s lethal bowling helped Pakistan hold their ground on the third day of the second Test against West Indies. Fawad was on 124 when Pakistan declared their first innings at 302 for nine after a tea break on Sunday.

West Indies lost openers Craig Brathwaite (four) and Kieran Powell (five) and Roston Chase (10) by the end of the third day’s play. Their score is currently 39 for three and they are 263 runs behind Pakistan.

Nkrumah Bonner was on 18 when the stumps were dislodged while nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph is yet to open the account. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken two wickets while Faheem Ashraf has taken one wicket.

Fawad was playing on 76 when he had to leave the crease on Friday due to pain in his left leg. The second day’s play was delayed due to rain, which helped Fawad recover from the injury.

On Sunday, Pakistan started playing 212 for four but soon their score was reduced to 231 for seven. Fawad completed his fifth Test century off 186 balls with the help of 16 fours. He got good support from Hasan Ali (nine) and Shaheen (19) down the order.

Kemar Roach and Jaden Seal took three wickets each while Jason Holder took two wickets for West Indies. West Indies won the first Test by one wicket, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

